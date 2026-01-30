UNC-Georgia Tech Preview: Tar Heels Back on the Road

No. 16 North Carolina (16-4, 4-3 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (11-10, 2-6 ACC)

Atlanta, Ga. — McCamish Pavilion

Saturday, Jan. 31 — 2 p.m.

ACC Network (Wes Durham, Dennis Scott)

Quotables

“It’s an ACC game against a worthy opponent that has our full attention… Their team is really good in transition, get to the bucket, shooting threes defensively, they change up many different looks, and they play extremely well at home. It’ll be a challenge for us.” — Hubert Davis said during Friday afternoon’s press conference.

“You’ve just got to keep fighting. That’s what we do. We’ve been short-handed — it seems like I’ve been short-handed for two years — but at the same time, no excuses this way. We’ve got to figure it out.” — Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire on his team’s injuries after Tuesday’s loss to Virginia Tech.

Pregame Notes

Stevenson’s Second-Half Surge Provides Comeback Win Over UVa: With no midweek game on the schedule, North Carolina had extra time to savor its comeback victory over No. 14 Virginia last Saturday in Charlottesville. While Caleb Wilson supplied his usual 20 points, Jarin Stevenson stole the spotlight, pouring in all 17 of his points in the second half to propel the Tar Heels to the win.

At 4-3 in ACC play, UNC now sits sixth in the conference standings, 3.5 games back from No. 4 Duke (8-0) and 2.5 games behind No. 22 Clemson (7-1). North Carolina also continues its season-long fluctuation in the NET rankings, but currently sits at No. 26 after improving its Quad 1 record to 4-4 with the victory over the Cavaliers.

Looking at Georgia Tech: Picked to finish 13th in the ACC, Georgia Tech is 2-6 in league play and tied for last place in the standings. The Yellow Jackets began their season with a nervy 56-52 home win over Maryland Eastern Shore in overtime, before losing two games later to in-state rival, Georgia, 92-87.

Georgia Tech also endured a three-game skid in late November and early December, losing to DePaul (75-61), Drake (84-74) and Mississippi State (85-73) to finish non-conference with a 9-4 record.



The Yellow Jackets opened ACC play with a close loss at No. 6 Duke (85-79) before defeating Boston College (65-53) at home. Since then, however, Tech has endured a 1-5 stretch with its lone victory — and only Quad 1 win of the season — coming in a 78-74 upset at N.C. State.

The Yellow Jackets are led by Damon Stoudamire, who’s in his third season as head coach. Stoudamire played seven years in the NBA as a point guard for the Raptors (overlapping with Hubert Davis’ pro stint in Toronto), Trailblazers, Grizzlies and Spurs before starting his coaching career in 2008. Stoudamire was most recently an assistant with the Boston Celtics from 2021-23, before taking the head coaching position at Georgia Tech in March of 2023.

Banged Up Yellow Jackets Rely on Physicality Offensively and Defensively: Lacking in overwhelming offensive firepower, Georgia Tech is the lowest-rated team on North Carolina’s ACC slate, ranking No. 127 nationally according to KenPom. The Yellow Jackets are led by Kowacie Reeves Jr., who averages 15.9 points per game, but injuries have limited their scoring depth.

Guard Akai Fleming (lower back) and center Mouhamed Sylla (high ankle) were both out for Tuesday’s loss at Virginia Tech. The pair of freshmen average a combined 18 points per game and provide scoring depth off the bench when they’ve been available.

Even at full strength, Georgia Tech has presented limited offensive threats for opposing teams. Scoring less than 75 points per game as a team, no Yellow Jacket player has recorded over 23 points in a game this season.

The up-tempo Yellow Jackets lead the league with 13.6 turnovers per game. GTech also attempts relatively few 3-pointers — 18.6 per game at a 35.8 percent rate —with the conservative approach resulting in the lowest total of made threes in the league, and limiting their ability to generate quick scoring runs.

Instead, Georgia Tech relies on a physical brand of basketball that forces the ball into the paint through hard dribble penetration or feeds its frontcourt with consistent post-ups. And although the Yellow Jackets get to the free throw line relatively frequently — averaging 21.5 attempts per game in conference play — they aren’t the best from the charity stripe, shooting under 70 percent.

Because of their physicality, though, defense is Tech’s natural upside. In conference games alone this season, the Yellow Jackets have held opposing teams to a 41.3 percent shooting from the field and 32.6 percent from three. They have consistently alternated defensive looks in the half court, occasionally going to 2-3 and even 1-3-1 zones for rare possessions. Georgia Tech has also cleaned the glass well when they force a miss, averaging the second-best defensive rebounding effort in ACC play, and at 36.4 per game, more than North Carolina amidst its recent struggle on the boards.

Last Meeting: North Carolina is 73-28 all-time against Georgia Tech, including a 68-65 win over the Yellow Jackets in Chapel Hill last season, where Seth Trimble’s 19 points, seven rebounds, and four steals led UNC in its ACC opener.

The last time the two played in McCamish Pavilion, however, Georgia Tech upset No. 7 North Carolina, 74-73, despite RJ Davis’ 28-point effort. The Tar Heels are 23-16 on the road against the Yellow Jackets, including 17-14 in McCamish Pavilion.

Projected UNC Starters:

3 Derek Dixon (Fr., 6-5, 200) — 5.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 42.6% 3pt

4 Jaydon Young (Jr., 6-4, 200) — 2.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.2 apg, 34.5% 3pt7

7 Seth Trimble (Sr., 6-3, 200) — 14.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.0 apg

8 Caleb Wilson (Fr., 6-10, 215) — 19.9 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 69.3% FT

13 Henri Veesaar (Jr., 7-0, 225) — 16.6 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 47.3% 3pt

Projected Georgia Tech Starters:

1 Lamar Washington (Sr., 6-4, 200) — 11.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 6.0 apg, 1.6 spg

3 Jaeden Mustaf (So., 6-6, 210) — 8.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.5 apg

11 Baye Ndongo (Jr., 6-9, 240) — 11.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.2 bpg, 40% 3pt

12 Kam Craft (Jr., 6-6, 205) — 7.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.1 apg, 38.7% 3pt

14 Kowacie Reeves (Sr., 6-7, 205) — 15.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.5 apg

Top Georgia Tech Reserves:

0 Akai Fleming (Fr., 6-4, 184) — 9.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 81.4% FT

6 Mouhamed Sylla (Fr. 6-10, 240) — 9.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.2 bpg, 42.9% FT

7 Chas Kelley (Sr., 6-3, 185) — 4.2 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.6 apg, 45% 3pt

