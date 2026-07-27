UNC GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Paid Leave

The University of North Carolina announced on Monday morning that football general manager Michael Lombardi has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately.

The official statement did not provide further details, and noted that university leadership, staff and student-athletes were prohibited from addressing the personnel matter. On3’s Pete Nakos is reporting that the decision stems from a human resources complaint. Multiple sources have confirmed to Inside Carolina that the complaint pertains to a former staff member.

Lombardi is reportedly the highest-paid general manager in college football, according to USA Today’s database. He is in the second year of a three-year deal that pays him $1.5 million annually. His contract ends on Jan. 15, 2028. His bonus structure provides for a $125,000 payment for UNC playing in a bowl game, as well as $250,000 payments for a top-25 final ranking, a College Football Playoff or an ACC Championship Game appearance, and a national championship.

Lombardi’s general manager position is classified as an EHRA non-faculty employee, which is exempt from the State Human Resources Act. UNC policy stipulates that the length of administrative leave for EHRA non-faculty employees will vary based upon the matter under investigation but should not exceed 30 days.

UNC’s 40-player 2026 high school recruiting class ranked 17th nationally and third in the ACC, according to On3. The 18-player transfer portal haul ranked 64th nationally.

Lombardi was Bill Belichick’s first hire after accepting the UNC football coaching position in December 2024. He spent more than three decades in the NFL working in various capacities with the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns. His son, Matt Lombardi, is in his second year on staff as UNC’s quarterbacks coach.

Lombardi is the second Belichick staff member to be placed on administrative leave. Last October, cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins was suspended for violating NCAA rules related to extra benefits.