UNC Hangs On, Beats Wake Forest 87-84, Earning 500th Smith Center Win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — No. 17 North Carolina (14-2, 2-1 ACC) hung on late and survived a second half Wake Forest surge for an 87-84 win, the 500th in Smith Center history.

Heels Hold On, Survive Sloppy Second Half

After North Carolina led by as many as 15 in the second half, Wake Forest methodically worked its way back, cutting the lead to one with 4:03 left, propelled by almost seven minutes without a UNC field goal. Seth Trimble’s dunk with 2:59 remaining was North Carolina’s first made field goal since the 9:50 mark.

Nate Calmese, how tied with Juke Harris with a game-high 28 points, hit corner three with six seconds remaining cut the North Carolina lead back down to one again. Jarin Stevenson’s two free throws put the Tar Heels back up by three and Calmese’s last-second heave at the buzzer came up short.

Frontcourt Returns To Form

After being limited against SMU last weekend, it was back to the regularly scheduled programming for Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar. Wilson scored 22 points to go along with 12 rebounds, while Veesaar led the way for Tar Heel scorers, finishing with 25 points and nine boards. They combined to shoot 17-of-19 from the field.

However, after going 7-for-7 in the first half, Wilson, like a week ago at SMU, was limited in the second half, only shooting two field goal attempts after the break.

Starting Lineup Shift

Jarin Stevenson was inserted into the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 16 against East Tennessee State, replacing Luka Bogavac. Bogavac only played nine minutes, finishing scoreless (0-4 FG) with two turnovers.

Young Shows Potential In Increased Role

After playing a limited role for much of the the season to date, Jaydon Young saw extended playing time on Saturday, and made the most of his opportunity. Young logged 20 minutes, a season-high, scoring 12 points, also a season-high.

Up Next

North Carolina heads to California for a date with Stanford on Wednesday night before staying out west for a matchup with Cal on Saturday. Tip-off from Maples Pavilion is set for 9 p.m Wednesday.

