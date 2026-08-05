UNC's Harder Road to the SEC

The Protect College Sports Act isn’t dead yet, although “on life support” might be an apt description. The Senate goes into recess Friday, and if the bill is going to survive, it likely has to do so before lawmakers leave Washington.

For North Carolina, the stakes extend well beyond the bill’s immediate provisions. The legislation could make UNC’s path to the SEC considerably longer, more expensive and more complicated.

How would the bill affect the Tar Heels if it passes as currently written? Start with its most consequential provision.

The controversial language, at least for North Carolina fans, concerns conference realignment. Current members of Power Four conferences would be required to compete as independents for five years before joining another league.

Another provision would cap conference membership at 19 FBS schools.

North Carolina football would benefit financially from joining the SEC or Big Ten. On balance, UNC’s non-revenue sports would benefit as well.

The question is how the bill’s realignment provisions would affect either possibility.

The Significance of 19

This is the easier piece of the puzzle.

The Big Ten currently has 18 members and would have room for only one more. While almost anything is possible in conference realignment, that final spot appears destined for Notre Dame. The league would have little reason to use it on anyone else.

That would effectively eliminate North Carolina’s chances of joining the Big Ten. For all practical purposes, however, the SEC was always UNC’s most realistic destination (as Greg Barnes reported in detail last year).

If this legislation passes, it could become the Tar Heels’ only practical option.

The SEC would have three available spots, assuming it chose to expand to the limit. If the league expands again, North Carolina would likely be among its first calls. The university checks too many boxes—institutionally, financially and competitively—to ignore.

Clemson, Florida State and Virginia could also rank among the leading candidates. Only three could get in. UNC would have a strong chance to be one of them.

The membership cap could also determine which schools join the SEC alongside North Carolina.

The league might offer spots to UNC and Virginia, for example, but it could not also accommodate NC State and Virginia Tech as political tagalongs.

That possibility surfaces occasionally because of state politics. A 19-school cap would force the SEC to be selective.

Exiting the ACC

Before North Carolina could join the SEC, it would have to leave the ACC. That would be a gargantuan task on its own.

UNC could wait, assuming the SEC remained willing. Each passing year would reduce the exit fee.

The fee would be approximately $129 million in 2028. It would decline by $18 million annually before settling at $75 million in 2030.

North Carolina might also negotiate with the ACC—or perhaps another conference—to compete in every sport except football.

Such an arrangement could preserve at least some conference revenue. Notre Dame, which is not a perfect comparison, reportedly receives about $20 million annually through its ACC membership outside football.

There is no guarantee that arrangement would work for UNC. Basketball, however, would remain a revenue-producing sport and is not bound by the football agreement requiring the exit fee.

The larger question would be how North Carolina guarantees itself a future landing spot.

UNC could enter into an agreement with the SEC to join after the five-year waiting period. Whether such an agreement would be legally binding is less clear.

Once North Carolina left the ACC and paid the fee, it would become a free agent. Still, legal assumptions have a habit of proving unreliable. That’s why UNC has lawyers.

The Five-Year Schedule

For UNC, the wait could feel like the Israelites’ 40 years in the wilderness rather than the five years proposed. At times, it might seem almost as dire.

The football schedule would present the first challenge. It would be difficult, but it should not be a dealbreaker.

Leaving the ACC in football would not necessarily mean NC State, Duke, Wake Forest or other conference schools would refuse to play North Carolina.

They might insist upon it.

The Tar Heels would generate more ticket sales and interest than virtually any replacement those schools could schedule.

Several in-state Group of Six programs—including Appalachian State, Charlotte and East Carolina—have sought games against UNC for years.

A future understanding with the SEC might also help. Perhaps Greg Sankey and the league’s athletic departments could assist North Carolina during its five-year transition.

Proximity should guide UNC’s scheduling strategy during that period.

Virginia and Virginia Tech would offer nearby opponents to the north. South Carolina and Clemson would provide similar options to the south. Regional games would reduce travel costs while preserving fan interest.

Constructing the schedule would require considerable work. It would still be workable.

Not long ago, lost television revenue might have made independence impossible. It would remain a major problem, but perhaps not an insurmountable one.

Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Peacock and other nontraditional broadcasters have shown strong interest in live sports. If UNC’s home schedule were compelling enough, the university could conceivably sell those games to one or more streaming services.

The money would not approach what ESPN provides through the ACC. It would not be close.

It would also not be nothing.

Harder, but Not Impossible

Unless the legislation changes, the Protect College Sports Act would make North Carolina’s path to the SEC much more difficult.

No amount of planning could eliminate every complication. In conference realignment, unforeseen problems have a habit of appearing. The five-year waiting period would also create serious financial strain, especially with schools soon allowed to spend as much as $50 million annually on athletes.

The road to the SEC would become longer, more painful and considerably more expensive. It would not be blocked.

For North Carolina, the legislation would change the route, not necessarily the destination.