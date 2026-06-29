UNC Hoops Summer Updates - Coast to Coast

Father’s Day is often used as an acceptable square on the calendar for the Coast to Coast guys to evaluate UNC’s offseason hoops movement and roster updates. Nearly three months into the entirely new Michael Malone regime, there’s plenty to assess long before the North Carolina Tar Heels play a game.

Sean Moran and Sherrell McMillan join Joey Powell to recap roster additions, recruiting updates, and player Chapel Hill arrivals, plus much more on UNC basketball.

The Coast to Coast is delivered by Salvio’s Pizzeria.

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Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

2:36 – Player arrivals

4:28 – Building camaraderie

7:18 – Adding Illinois and NCSU to the non-conference schedule

11:38 – Angelo Brizzi

14:06 – High School recruiting update

19:22 – Prioritizing a style of recruit

25:52 – NBA Draft talk

31:21 – Quick hitters

There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:

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* Watch live and on-demand, and subscribe, on YouTube

We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

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