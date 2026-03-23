UNC Hosts In-State Underclassmen for Opening Practice

A trio of in-state 2028 prospects is set to attend North Carolina’s opening spring practice on Tuesday: offensive lineman Tee Hollifield, quarterback Jabraylan Patterson, and edge rusher Tyson Williams.

Hollifield and Williams are teammates at in-state powerhouse Shelby High.

Hollifield, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman, attended a game at Kenan Stadium last fall. He holds offers from Duke, Louisville, NC State, and Wake Forest. Football runs in the family: his father, Ryan, played both football and basketball at Appalachian State, while cousins Dax and Jack played at Virginia Tech, with Jack also spending time at Tulane and App State.

Williams, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound edge rusher, has drawn offers from Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, NC State, South Carolina, Syracuse, and Wake Forest. He visited South Carolina in January and has additional trips lined up with Virginia Tech (Saturday), Georgia (April 7), and South Carolina (April 11).

Patterson, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback from West Iredell High School, picked up his first offer from Bobby Petrino while he was at Arkansas. He has since added offers from Kent State and Toledo. After attending a South Carolina practice last week, Patterson also plans to visit Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, and Troy this spring.

“I’m excited [for Tuesday],” Patterson said. “I was offered by Coach Petrino while he was at Arkansas; hopefully it will happen in the home state.”