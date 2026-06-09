UNC Lands Commitment From Philly LB Zykee Scott

High-three-star Pennsylvania linebacker Zykee Scott committed to North Carolina on Tuesday, he tells Inside Carolina.

Ranked as the No. 515 player nationally and No. 45 linebacker in the 2027 class according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Scott arrived for his UNC official visit on Friday before announcing his commitment to the Tar Heels.

After receiving his offer from UNC in September, Scott visited Chapel Hill in April for the Tar Heels’ spring practice. Two weekends back, he returned for an official visit.

“Since this was an official visit, and no practices, every coach was hands-on, especially the linebacker coach, Coach [Jamie] Collins,” Scott said following the UNC official visit. “Coach [Bill] Belichick was more hands-on. The whole recruiting staff showed a lot of love.

“It was a fun weekend. The first day was all fun stuff. The second day was activities as well, with more business. Them showing me how I fit in the scheme and showing me I’m a priority was great as well.”

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Scott reported 15 other offers, including ones from Oregon, Tennessee, and Penn State. This past weekend, Scott officially visited Georgia Tech. At one point, he had OVs also lined up with Pitt and Colorado.

Scott spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Imhotep Institute Charter (Pa.) High in Philadelphia before transferring to La Salle College (Pa.) High ahead of his junior campaign.

As a junior, Scott totaled 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup.

Scott becomes the second linebacker to commit to UNC’s 2027 class, joining New Jersey native Taheem Butler.