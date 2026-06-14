UNC Lands Commitment from S.C. WR Anthony Williams

Palmetto State wide receiver Anthony Williams committed to North Carolina on Sunday evening during a party in his hometown.

The pledge comes one week after Williams, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound standout from Mount Pleasant (S.C) Oceanside Collegiate Academy, completed his official visit to Chapel Hill.

“[UNC] just showed me how much they value me when I came up,” Williams said following the visit. “And I really wanted to see if they answered my questions without me having to ask, and they did.

“I wanted to ask about development, and they showed me the plans for me if I were to become a Tar Heel.”

Williams, who was born in Greenville, N.C., and moved to North Charleston, S.C., at age 7, had originally planned to take an official visit to East Carolina this weekend before making his decision. However, he canceled that trip last week. He had also scheduled official visits to Liberty and Virginia Tech, but those plans were scrapped late last month.

Williams became the third prospect to commit to UNC on Sunday, joining four-star edge rusher Brayden Booth and high three-star defensive lineman Kaiden Robinson-Vickers. With the additions, the Tar Heels’ recruiting class now stands at 14 commitments.

The Tar Heels envision Williams as a versatile weapon who can line up both on the outside and in the slot, while also competing for opportunities in the return game.

Williams played a key role in Oceanside Collegiate Academy’s 13-2 season as a junior, finishing with 61 receptions for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns.