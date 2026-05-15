UNC Lands Commitment From Texas CB Trey Johnson

Cornerback Trey Johnson announced his commitment to North Carolina on Friday afternoon, despite not yet making a campus visit.

Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 193-pounder from Cibolo (Texas) Steele High, received his UNC offer from cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins during an evaluation stop in January. Hawkins conducted an in-home visit on Wednesday, during which the commitment occurred, Johnson told Inside Carolina.

Johnson’s recruitment surged last June when he collected four of his five Power Four offers in a short span from Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, and Texas Tech.

In mid-October, Johnson visited Arizona State for the Sun Devils’ win over Texas Tech, the Red Raiders’ only regular-season loss. He has not taken any visits this offseason.

With Johnson on board, UNC now holds five commitments in the 2027 class. He joins three-star linebacker Tasheem Butler, three-star safety Chuck Roberts, three-star wide receiver Skylar Robinson, and three-star running back Isaiah Stephens.

As a junior, Johnson totaled 43 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, and two pass breakups while helping Steele High capture a district title, finish 11-2, and advance to the Class 6A Division I regional semifinals.