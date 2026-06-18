UNC Lands Coveted Pitcher Transfer James Voorhies

Two days before North Carolina plays for a national championship in the College World Series Finals, head coach Scott Forbes has received an important commitment from a transfer who figures to be a key part of next season’s rotation.

Cal State Northridge pitcher James Voorhies has signed with North Carolina, On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed Thursday. Voorhies, a 6-foot-4, 197-pound righty from Pleasant Hill, Calif., appeared in 17 games with two starts during his freshman season at Cal State Northridge, posting a 3.16 ERA with 46 strikeouts and 27 hits allowed across 42.2 innings.

His longest outing of the season came against Cal State Fullerton on March 22 — one of his two starts of the year — when he allowed one run on four hits across 5.0 innings while throwing 73 pitches. In Voorhies’ collegiate debut against Seattle on Feb. 14, he fanned a season-high seven batters in three scoreless innings.

Voorhies, “will be a notable riser on the updated ’28 board,” said Joey Cohen, Perfect Game’s National Scouting Coordinator. Voorhies is ranked as the No. 54 overall prospect in the 2028 MLB Draft by Over Slot Baseball.

North Carolina is set to lose at least four pitchers to graduation following the season, and with arms such as Jason DeCaro and Ryan Lynch drawing interest in this summer’s MLB Draft, Voorhies could help fill a significant need on the Tar Heels’ pitching staff.

Inside Carolina’s Recruiting Board lists six other transfer announcements this year for UNC from the four-year college level — three more from the JuCo ranks — while Voorhies becomes the seventh. They include Penn infielder Davis Baker, William & Mary infielder Jamie Laskofski and Queens pitcher Joey Ruller.

A significant part of North Carolina’s recent on-field success has been because of success in the transfer portal. UNC’s 38-man roster this year features nine transfers, including six regular starters. The Tar Heels’ last trip to Omaha in 2024 featured five transfer starters, four of whom came from the mid-major or junior-college level.

>>> Read: UNC’s Portal Formula on Display in Omaha <<<

“Their attitudes, their team-first mentality, the right families, just the right kids,” Forbes said Tuesday. “They’re obviously great players, too, but I’m just thankful that they chose UNC because they’ve made us better, and our returners helped them fit in quickly as well.”



