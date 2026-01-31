UNC Leaves No Doubt, Cruises Past Georgia Tech 91-75
ATLANTA — No. 16 North Carolina took care of business Saturday afternoon, downing Georgia Tech 91-75 in front of a Tar Heel-heavy crowd inside McCamish Pavilion. The third straight-win improves UNC to 17-4 (5-3 ACC).
Caleb Wilson had a team-high 22 points, Henri Veesaar had a 20/12 double-double, Seth Trimble added 18 points, and Luka Bogavac contributed 16 off the bench. Georgia Tech’s Baye Ndongo had a game-high 27 points.
Heels Leave No Doubt
A 9-0 first-half run, by way of two threes from Kyan Evans and one from Luka Bogavac, opened up an early 25-14 lead that UNC never relinquished.
Up 15 at the break, the Tar Heels were far from lighting up the scoreboard in the second half — shooting 40% from the field and 2-of-12 from three — but still controlled the game and led by as many as 21, never allowing the Yellow Jackets to trim the margin below 12.
Record-Breaking Afternoon For Wilson
In his second trip to his hometown this season, Caleb Wilson put on a show for the people of Atlanta, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists, shooting 9-of-15 from the floor while compiling his highlight reel.
Top 10
- 1New
UNC-GT Preview
Tar Heels back on the road
- 2Trending
Key Analytics
Inside UNC's numbers
- 3Trending
Caleb Wilson Impact
Much more than a freshman
- 4Trending
Scouting Maximo Adams
Senior season eval update
- 5
Method Behind Minutes
How Hubert Davis handles rotation
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
It was Wilson’s 15th 20-point outing of the season, surpassing Tyler Hansbrough’s program record for a UNC freshman set in the 2005-06 season. He also extended his streak to 20 consecutive games in double figures, eclipsing Rashad McCants’ freshman mark set during the 2002-03 season.
Tar Heels Win The Track Meet
Against a Yellow Jackets squad that prided themselves on pushing the pace and fast-break points, the Tar Heels out-scored Georgia Tech 16-10 in fast break points.
Winning the turnover battle 12-2, UNC also out-scored the Yellow Jackets in points off of turnovers by an 18-0 mark.
Up Next
North Carolina returns to Chapel Hill for a quick turnaround to host Syracuse on Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.