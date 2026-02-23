UNC-Louisville Preview: Tar Heels Host High-Scoring Cardinals

No. 16 North Carolina (21-6, 9-5 ACC) vs. No. 21 Louisville (20-7, 9-5 ACC)

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Smith Center

Monday, Feb. 23 — 7 p.m.

ESPN (Dave O’Brien, Jay Williams, Molly McGrath)

Quotables

“Tonight we did something that we hadn’t done all year. We had Zayden and Henri in at the at the same time, and so we were able to preserve our size in the frontcourt, as opposed to going small…” — Hubert Davis after Saturday’s win over Syracuse

“This week, two really tough venues. That is the only time I’m only going to say something about there’s another game besides the one on Monday. But it’s a big week for the Cards. Big week. We play two good teams, two tough venues,” — Pat Kelsey talking about Louisville’s upcoming games at North Carolina and Clemson after Saturday’s win

Pregame Notes

Veesaar Excellent in Return from Injury: Henri Veesaar made his return after a two-game absence to lead North Carolina past Syracuse, 77-64, on Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. The 7-footer had a Tar Heel-high 19 points, while his frontcourt partner Zayden High tallied nine points and a team-best 11 rebounds. UNC was 28-for-54 (52%) from the field and shot half as many threes as it did against N.C. State, going 6-for-16 (38%) from deep.

The much-needed road win improves the Tar Heels to 9-5 in league play and has them sitting in sixth place in the ACC standings — one game back from Miami and N.C. State in third and fourth. North Carolina also gained a momentary Quad 1 win over Syracuse, which ranked No. 75 in the NET, but the Orange have since dropped to 76th, moving the result to UNC’s third Quad 2 victory on the season.

Looking at Louisville: The Cardinals are favored by most metrics, albeit by only 1-2 points, because they rank No. 15 in KenPom and No. 13 in the NET Rankings. This is due, in large part, to their 7-7 Quad 1 record — the third most Q1 games played this season.

Louisville finished its non-conference slate 11-2 after a recent neutral-site win over Baylor (82-71) last Saturday. The Cardinals’ marquee results from its earlier non-con matchups included wins over No. 9 Kentucky (96-88) and No. 22 Indiana (87-78), but losses to No. 25 Arkansas (89-80) and No. 20 Tennessee (83-62), both on the road.

In ACC play, the Cardinals have amassed nine Quad-1 opportunities. This includes a 90-70 win at California in Louisville’s conference opener, before four-straight Q1 losses to Stanford, No. 4 Duke, No. 16 Virginia and a rematch with the Blue Devils. The Cardinals then got back on track with wins against SMU, Wake Forest and a smattering of N.C. State (118-77), before the Mustangs prevented a Louisville sweep, 95-85, in Dallas.

Pat Kelsey is in his second season as head coach of the Cardinals after leading Louisville to a 27-8 record and the program’s first NCAA tournament bid in six seasons last year. Kelsey began his head coaching career at Winthrop, where he led the Eagles to three conference championships in nine seasons. He then left to coach at the College of Charleston, where he led the program to two NCAA tournament appearances in three years.

Red-Hot Brown Leads 3-Point-Dependent Cardinal Offense: Louisville enters the Smith Center as the highest scoring team in the ACC this season, averaging 86.8 points per game behind its two-headed scoring snake of Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell. The backcourt duo averages over 18 points per game each, with much of their scoring coming by way of the three-ball.

The Cardinals are a high-volume 3-point shooting team, making the most threes in the ACC and fourth most in the country at 11.8 per game. In fact, 53.1 percent of the shots Louisville takes are from beyond the arc (which ranks No. 3 nationally), with Conwell leading the charge at 9.5 attempts per game and making them at a 35 percent clip.

Yet, it’s Brown who enters Monday night’s game as one of the hottest hands in the country. The true freshman is averaging over 30 points per game over his last four outings after he exploded for 45 points against the Wolfpack with a Cardinal-record 10 made 3-pointers. He then followed up that performance with back-to-back 29-point games, and most recently a 19-point effort in Louisville’s win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. Over his recent four-game tear, Brown is a staggering 21-for-36 (58.3%) from beyond the arc, and will be a top priority for North Carolina’s backcourt to handle.

In games where Louisville concedes 80 or more points defensively this season, it holds a 3-6 record. On the contrary, in contests where the Cardinal defense has kept opposing offenses to 75 points or less, they are a perfect 15-0.

If North Carolina wants to stay undefeated in the Smith Center without Caleb Wilson’s consistent 20 points a night, it will have to be a full-team effort to challenge Louisville’s defense, including production from UNC’s starting backcourt, which has been inconsistent of late.

Last Meeting: North Carolina is 20-8 all-time against Louisville, and 11-5 since the Cardinals joined the ACC. The Tar Heels are 6-1 against them in the Smith Center, including most recently an 86-70 win to open the new year on the first of January in 2024. Last season, however, Louisville defeated UNC, 83-70, in the teams’ only meeting, by outscoring North Carolina 13-1 over the final 5:09.

Projected UNC Starters:

3 Derek Dixon (Fr., 6-5, 200) — 5.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 34.7% 3pt

7 Seth Trimble (Sr., 6-3, 200) — 13.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.3 apg

44 Luka Bogavac (Jr., 6-6, 215) — 9.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.3 apg

15 Jarin Stevenson (Jr., 6-10, 215) — 7.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 28.6% 3pt

13 Henri Veesaar (Jr., 7-0, 225) — 16.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 44.3% 3pt

Top Tar Heel Reserves:

0 Kyan Evans (Jr., 6-2, 175) — 4.6 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 2.8 apg

1 Zayden High (So., 6-10, 230) — 3.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg

4 Jaydon Young (Jr., 6-4, 200) — 2.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg

11 Jonathan Powell (So., 6-6, 190) — 5.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 36.8% 3pt

Projected Opponent Starters:

0 Mikel Brown Jr. (Fr., 6-5, 190) — 18.6 ppg, 4.9 apg, 35% 3pt

10 Isaac McNeely (Sr., 6-4, 195) — 11 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 40.2% 3pt

3 Ryan Conwell (Sr., 6-4, 215) — 18.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 35% 3pt

1 J’Vonne Hadley (Sr., 6-7, 210) — 11.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 41.7% 3pt

13 Sanada Fru (Jr., 6-11, 250) — 9.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.4 bpg

Top Opponent Reserves:

14 Adrian Wooley (So. 6-4, 200) — 8.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.6 apg

9 Khani Rooths (So., 6-10, 215) — 6.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg

15 Aly Khalifa (Sr., 7-0, 250) — 3.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.8 apg

