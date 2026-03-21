Tommy: Script Flipped, Louisville Evens Series

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Momentum in baseball starts and stops with the man on the mound. North Carolina’s impressive run-rule victory on Friday night had the Tar Heel faithful in the proper good spirits heading into game two on an overcast Saturday afternoon in Boshamer Stadium. But Louisville lefty Wyatt Danilowicz had other ideas, shoving for seven innings, allowing only two hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk in the 2-0 Cardinal win.

Leading Off

For Carolina to get the series win on Sunday, lead off man Jake Schaffner needs to get things going. He’s still getting on base via the free pass, HBPs or errors, but his speed has been negated by Louisville’s stout pickoff work from the mound. The shortstop reached base on an error in the third before getting picked off by Danilowicz after a lengthy cat and mouse game.

Without Schaffner’s speed on the bases, the Cardinal arms pounded the zone with a solid mixture of off speed and heat – Schaffner, Gallaher, Paulsen and Winslow finished the day a combined 0-15 just a day after wearing out Ethan Eberle.

Arms Getting Job Done

Ryan Lynch carries Saturday’s loss despite holding down the potent Louisville lineup. The sophomore’s six innings of work limited Cardinal damage, working through three walks and two wild pitches with his usual array of 95-96 fastballs mixed with the off speed.

If you’ve followed Carolina Baseball, you know Matthew Matthijs’ story. Injury cut short his 2025 season but he powered through rehab and has been solid in 2026. Entering in the seventh, Matthijs tossed four pitches to George Baker – on the final pitch, Baker’s line drive, 104 mph off the bat – hit Matthijs on the right wrist. It did not look good. After trainer Terri Jo Rucinski checked on Carolina’s reliever, Matthijs headed to the locker room to be checked out.

Walker McDuffie’s day should have those that follow the Heels back on the Broadway sophomore’s coattails. After Matthijs’s injury, McDuffie rushed into service, tossing three clean innings with two walks and five strikeouts, ending each of his three frames with strikeouts that had McDuffie and the Boshamer crowd fired up.

Notes

** Louisville was without Zion Rose on Saturday following his injury on Friday night. Rose has missed all but seven games for the Cardinals.

** Neither team had much success at the plate – .172 on the day for the Cardinals, .100 for the Heels on 3-30 hitting.

** When the Heels did get on base, they couldn’t move the ball – 1-13 in advancement opportunities. Tough to win in this conference with those numbers regardless of the pitching performance.

** Carolina had one at bat with runners in scoring position – in the first inning. With Schaffner on third, Macon Winslow struck out looking.

** For comparison, Carolina held the Cardinals hitless in eight at bats with runners in scoring position. Bayram Hot’s double in the first scored Ben Slanker from first. Griffin Crain’s sac fly scored Tague Davis from third in the sixth.

** For those that dig deep into the stat line, a 67.5% strike percentage for Danilowicz and England for Louisville, Carolina’s ended up 62.4%.

Sunday’s finale starts at 1 p.m. in Boshamer with Folger Boaz on the mound for the Tar Heels.