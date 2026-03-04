Luka Bogavac, UNC Outlast Clemson for Perfect Home Record

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Behind 17 second-half points by Luka Bogavac, No. 17 North Carolina took down Clemson, 67-63, on Tuesday night in the Smith Center to clinch an undefeated record in Chapel Hill this season and tally the most home wins (18) in program history.

The Tar Heels’ record now sits at 24-6, and 12-5 in ACC play going into the regular season finale.

Bogavac totaled a team-high and career-high 20 points, on 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. Henri Veesaar posted 13 points, six rebounds, four assists. Jarin Stevenson added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Tar Heels Survive Another Late Run

After leading 61-55 with 2:21 to play, a late 8-3 Clemson push cut UNC’s lead to one point with under 20 seconds to play. But after Bogavac nailed both free throws from the line, North Carolina was able to get the stop without Henri Veesaar — who fouled out— playing in the post.

The Tigers drove inside, but missed two attempts at the rim before Seth Trimble snagged the game-sealing rebound and made one free throw on the other end to ice the game.

Carolina Prevails From Defensive Slugfest

Against one of the top defenses in the country, the Tar Heels struggled to cash in on offense, finishing the night 22-for-58 (37.9%) from the field. It was their worst shooting performance at home in ACC play, and their second worst of the season, dating back to the third game of the season against Radford.

Trimble particularly struggled against Clemson’s defense, bringing two to three defenders in help defense on his drives and limiting him to 2-for-10 shooting on the night. Enter Bogavac, whose five second-half three-pointers were the difference.

Tar Heels Terrorized In Paint

After averaging 38.7 points in the paint across their last three games, the Tar Heels mustered 18 points in the paint, going 4-for-14 on layups, while surrendering 34 points to Clemson in the lane. Tiger forward RJ Godfrey went for a season-high 22 points Tuesday, with all but three coming from inside the arc.

Up Next

North Carolina makes the short trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday night for their second matchup of the season with No. 1 Duke. Tipoff from Durham is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

