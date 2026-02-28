UNC DBs Marcus Allen, Thaddeus Dixon Audition at NFL Combine

Looking to strengthen their cases for April’s NFL Draft, former North Carolina cornerbacks Marcus Allen and Thaddeus Dixon took the field Friday afternoon at the NFL Combine.

The lone Tar Heels invited to this year’s combine participated Friday afternoon with the rest of the defensive backs.

Measuring in at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, Dixon took part in the vertical and broad jump, recording a 39.5-inch vertical (7th among cornerbacks) and a 10-foot-5 broad jump (11th at the position).

Allen measured in at 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds and recorded a 39-inch vertical (8th among cornerbacks) and a 10-foot-3 broad jump (16th at the position), while also posting a 4.50-second 40-yard dash (16th among corners).

Dixon made the trip to Lucas Oil Stadium after one season in Chapel Hill, arriving as a graduate transfer from Washington alongside defensive coordinator Steve Belichick following two seasons with the Huskies. Prior to his time at Washington, Dixon spent two seasons at Long Beach City College.

In his lone season with the Tar Heels, Dixon started seven games, missing five after suffering an injury against Clemson. The Southern California native finished with 19 tackles, two tackles for loss and six pass breakups, and is projected as a mid-to-late round draft pick.

“He runs the program like an NFL team,” Dixon said Thursday of playing for Bill Belichick. “He treats us as men, not really as college athletes, but grown men. He gives us freedom to do what we need to do and take care of our business… really just being a professional each and every day, the way he goes about his days, afternoon practices and meetings, really sets us up to be in position for stuff like this.”

Allen, a Marietta, Ga., native and four-year letterman, appeared in 51 games at North Carolina with 39 starts, including all 12 games as a senior. He recorded 137 career tackles, 22 pass breakups, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and projects as a Day 3 pick or undrafted free agent.

“It was less of a distraction and more of a great opportunity,” Allen said of playing for Belichick. “His knowledge, his experience, the staff he brought in, everybody was so knowledgeable of the game, so having the opportunity to learn from him and better myself physically and technique wise was a blessing.”

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis – UNC defensive back Thaddeus Dixon during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

With both Dixon and Allen invited to Indianapolis, North Carolina was one of six schools to have both starting cornerbacks invited to the NFL Combine.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pa.