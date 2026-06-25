UNC, N.C. State Finalizing Non-Conference Basketball Game

North Carolina and NC State will deliver what the ACC office could not next season: a second meeting between these bitter rivals on the basketball court next season.

The schools are finalizing a non‑conference game at the Greensboro Coliseum, according to sources, tentatively set for Dec. 15. Pack Power first reported the news on Thursday. The game will be played two days after UNC’s fall commencement and two weeks after UNC’s matchup with Arkansas in the ACC-SEC Challenge.

The game would serve as the first meeting of the season between the programs. UNC will host N.C. State in Chapel Hill during the conference slate, but the reduced conference schedule has limited this storied rivalry to just one conference game in each of the past two years. The ACC’s move from 20 conference games to 18 conference games before the 2025-26 season, in addition to the NCAA expanding its regular season allowance to 32 games this year, has placed an emphasis on both programs to round out their non-conference slates. All of these pieces fit together to create an non-conference event that makes a lot of sense for both programs and their fan bases.

UNC has had plenty of success against N.C. State in recent years, winning 40 of the last 48 games against its rival. The Tar Heels have had similar levels of success at the Greensboro Coliseum, which is hosting the 2027 ACC Basketball Tournament. Carolina is 120-36 all-time at the Greensboro Coliseum.

For UNC, the December meeting adds another major conference opponent to a non-conference schedule that has some big games but lacks in depth. Two weeks ago, the Tar Heels announced they will travel to Indianapolis for a preseason exhibition against Indiana on Oct. 18, continuing a trend of high‑profile tune‑ups that previously included exhibitions against Memphis and BYU. The Indiana matchup comes 15 days before UNC opens the regular season against Western Carolina on Nov. 2, part of a slate that also features games against Georgia, Georgetown, Arkansas, Butler, and Kentucky at Madison Square Garden. A game against West Virginia is rumored to be in the works.

The December game in Greensboro would fall during the middle of the non-conference slate and give first‑year UNC coach Michael Malone an early rivalry test before conference play begins. The matchup will mark one of the more unusual scheduling wrinkles in the history of the rivalry, offering fans a December installment of UNC–N.C. State in a building that has hosted some of the series’ most memorable postseason moments.

The rivalry meeting gives UNC 11 non-conference games and 29 regular-season games currently scheduled, with a possible West Virginia game representing a 30th game. The NCAA’s maximum of 32 regular-season games, therefore, puts UNC in an interesting spot regarding a multi-team event (MTE), which has not yet been scheduled.

The following are UNC’s non-conference opponents confirmed for next season:

Vs. Western Carolina: Nov. 2

Vs. Wofford: Nov. 6

Vs. Wyoming: Nov. 10

Vs. Georgia: Nov. 13

Vs. Marshall: Nov. 20

Vs. West Virginia: Nov. 27 (at Charlotte) – in discussions

Vs. Arkansas: Dec. 1 (ACC-SEC Challenge)

Vs. Butler: Dec. 6

@ Georgetown: Dec. 12

Vs. N.C. State: Dec. 15 (at Greensboro Coliseum)

Vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden): Dec. 19

Vs. The Citadel: Dec. 21

Vs. Illinois: Jan. 30 (at Nashville)