UNC, N.C. State to Renew 'Battle at the DBAP' This Fall

North Carolina and NC State will meet again this fall, as the longtime rivals are set to face off in an exhibition game at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Oct. 16, sources confirmed to Inside Carolina.

The 2026 matchup marks the second straight year North Carolina and NC State will meet for a fall exhibition in the Bull City after the rivals squared off in the inaugural “Battle at the DBAP” on Oct. 16, 2025. The Tar Heels claimed a 3-1 victory in last year’s meeting.

Though officially labeled an exhibition, last fall’s matchup between UNC and NC State in Durham carried the intensity of a regular season game — both in the stands and on the field.

Folger Boaz took the mound for the Tar Heels, while Scott Forbes managed the game accordingly, turning to Jackson Rose and Caden Glauber out of the bullpen — two of UNC’s top high-leverage arms in 2026 — before Walker McDuffie closed it out for the save.

At the plate, North Carolina rolled out a lineup that closely mirrored the group that would ultimately power its run to Omaha the following spring.

The two teams also met for a three-game regular season series in Raleigh from May 14-16, with North Carolina taking two of three from the Wolfpack. The Tar Heels claimed the opener 9-4 before rolling to a 17-7 victory in Game 2, while NC State avoided the sweep with a 7-2 win in the series finale. North Carolina also holds a 176-145-1 advantage in the all-time series, which dates back to 1895.

The Diamond Heels are coming off a 54-14-1 campaign in 2026 that culminated in the program’s 13th appearance at the College World Series. North Carolina advanced to the national championship series before falling to Oklahoma in a winner-take-all Game 3, finishing one victory shy of the program’s first national title.

The 2026 season marked the end of an era in Raleigh, as Elliott Avent concluded his 30-year tenure as NC State’s head coach. The Wolfpack finished 32-24 before their season came to an end in the Auburn Regional. Assistant coach Chris Hart has since taken the reins after spending the previous 22 seasons on Avent’s staff.

The Friday night exhibition at the DBAP will mark North Carolina’s final public appearance of the fall. Before then, the Diamond Heels are expected to hold their annual exhibition against Walters State and their intrasquad Fall World Series, though dates for those events have yet to be announced.