UNC's NCAA Tournament Approach: 'Two Games in Greenville'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Survive and advance. Amid the exhaustive list of reasons that make March basketball every sports fan’s dream, it’s this fundamental truth that ultimately defines it.

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North Carolina enters the NCAA Tournament looking to avenge a disappointing one-night stay in the ACC Tournament, now turning the page to the big dance — where, regardless of record or seed line, one loss or one magical run can define an entire season.

Entering the NCAA Tournament off a less-than-desirable conference tournament performance isn’t uncharted territory for Hubert Davis–coached teams, as each of the three prior Tar Heel squads to reach the tournament under Davis failed to hoist the ACC Tournament trophy.

“We’ve been invited to Greenville, South Carolina, to play in the tournament — it’s the only thing in our mind. We get an opportunity to play two games,” Davis told his team Sunday after watching their tournament selection. “So in our preparation, our practice and our play, the only thing that we’re thinking about is, let’s win two games in Greenville.”

Davis, unlike the average fan, doesn’t view the NCAA Tournament as a six-games-in-three-weeks gauntlet. Instead, he breaks it into three separate two-game tournaments, with the final stop serving as a winner-take-all championship round.

“(It’s) one of the things that I talk to the team about, and I got this from Coach Smith and Coach Guthridge and Coach Williams,” Davis said. “I loved it as a player, and I love it as a coach. So I told them that our focus is the Greenville, South Carolina tournament. We have an opportunity to play two games, and in our preparation, our practice and our play, let’s do everything that we can to see if we can win two games in Greenville.

“If we’re fortunate enough to do that, then we’re going to be invited to the Houston tournament, and we’ve got an opportunity to play two games in Houston. With our preparation, our practice and our play, can we find a way to be good enough to win two games in Houston? If we do that, then we’ll get invited to the Indianapolis tournament, and then we can see if we can win that one — so I like to break it up, I think it puts everything in a perspective and allows the guys to focus on the task at hand.”

The Tar Heels arrive at 24-8 as the South Region’s No. 6 seed and the No. 22 overall seed, entering the tournament on the heels of back-to-back losses for the first time since Jan. 17.

“We haven’t been at our best the last two games, but this is March — this is what you play for,” Derek Dixon said following UNC’s ACC Tournament exit Thursday. “So we’re definitely going to bring it in the (NCAA) tournament.”

The good news for Tar Heel fans? North Carolina rattled off five straight wins after that torturous trip west — perhaps a good omen for the win-or-go-home reality awaiting them Thursday inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the same building that hosted UNC during the opening rounds of the 2017 NCAA Tournament before going on to hoist its sixth national title.

“It is nice playing in Greenville because it’s close to Chapel Hill,” Davis said on his radio show Monday. “So not much of a travel down to Greenville. We’re hoping that a ton of Carolina fans are going to come and support these guys.”

Waiting for UNC in Greenville is its first-ever matchup with No. 11 seed VCU, fresh off its second straight Atlantic 10 Tournament title — and its first under first-year head coach Phil Martelli Jr.

And for the superstitious, Thursday’s first-round matchup falls on March 19 — UNC’s first game on that date since its upset of No. 1 seed Baylor in the 2022 NCAA Tournament second round.

Unlike the Tar Heels, the Rams enter the NCAA Tournament playing some of their best basketball, sporting a 16-1 record since Jan. 14. However, despite making their 20th NCAA Tournament appearance, VCU owns one win against NCAA Tournament teams in six tries this season.

“They are an accomplished program, an accomplished team that’s just coming off of winning the Atlantic 10 tournament title, playing with tremendous confidence, and they’ve had great success this year,” Davis said. “They played a really good non-conference schedule, and the Atlantic 10, historically, is a great league.”

A win Thursday would help North Carolina avoid back-to-back first-round exits and give the Tar Heels a chance to reach the second weekend — something Davis’ first two teams that reached the tournament accomplished before last year’s opening-round loss to Ole Miss.

If the Tar Heels are to knock off the Rams Thursday, a Saturday matchup with the winner of No. 3 seed Illinois and No. 14 seed Penn awaits. But until then, the focus remains solely on VCU.

“Our mind and our focus is on VCU and making sure we do everything that we can to put ourselves in a position to win the tournament in Greenville,” Davis said.