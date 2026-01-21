UNC-Notre Dame Preview: Tar Heels Return Home to Face Fighting Irish

No. 22 North Carolina (14-4, 2-3 ACC) vs. Notre Dame (10-8, 1-4 ACC)

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Smith Center

Wednesday, Jan. 21 — 7 p.m.

ESPN2 (Kevin Brown and Cory Alexander)

Quotables

“I feel like it’s good for us from a defensive standpoint, taking a look at changing or adjusting some things to put us in better positions to get stops.” — Hubert Davis during his Monday ACC availability

“I don’t want to jinx us or say anything, but we’ve played well on the road. This group has had a really tough, dog mentality on the road where we’ve kind of galvanized when we’ve been together, when we’ve gone into tough environments.” — ND head coach Micah Shrewsberry after last week’s loss against Miami

Pregame Notes

UNC’s Trip to Berkeley Perpetuates Recent Issues: North Carolina returned empty-handed from its California business trip following an 84-78 loss to Cal on Saturday at Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears further exposed UNC’s defensive issues from the opening tip, burying 10 first-half 3-pointers and shooting a blistering 62.5 percent from beyond the arc to build a 17-point halftime lead.

The loss dropped UNC to 1-3 in true road games this season, squandering the Quad 1 opportunity and falling to 3-4 in such contests. North Carolina now ranks No. 22 in the AP Top 25 after its two losses last week. UNC is No. 29 in the NET and No. 36 per KenPom.

Looking at Notre Dame: Picked to finish 10th in the ACC preseason poll, the Fighting Irish are off to a rough start in ACC play, losing four of their last five games.

Notre Dame is 2-7 in Quad 1 games this season, with wins coming at TCU 87–85 in overtime and at Stanford in a 47–40 rock fight. Still, Notre Dame has been competitive in most of its losses, with no defeat by more than 15 points. That includes one-point losses to Ohio State (64–63) and California (72–71), as well as 10-point setbacks against No. 3 Houston (66–56) and Kansas (71–61).

The only outlying blemish on its resume is a home loss to Purdue-Fort Wayne, 72-69, early in the season that registers as a Quad 4 defeat.

Micah Shrewsberry is in his third season as head coach after replacing Mike Brey in 2023, following Brey’s retirement after 23 years at the helm. Shrewsberry holds a 38-46 record since inheriting the program, including a losing record in conference play each of the last two seasons. Notre Dame has reached the NCAA tournament once over the past eight seasons, with 2022 being its last appearance as a No. 11 seed.

With Burton Out, Turnover-Prone Haralson Leads the Irish: Notre Dame’s season changed dramatically 10 games in, when junior guard Markus Burton — the team’s leading scorer — suffered an ankle injury against TCU that required surgery. Burton averaged 19.8 points per game prior to the injury, and his absence has left a significant void in both scoring and ball-handling responsibilities.

Without its primary creator, Notre Dame ranks last in the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio, averaging 12.2 turnovers against 11.9 assists per game. Freshman forward Jalen Haralson has helped shoulder the scoring load, averaging 16.1 points per game since Burton exited the lineup. However, his inexperience has been costly at times, as he leads the team with 2.9 turnovers per game and has committed five or more turnovers in four contests.

As a team, the Irish are streaky from beyond the arc. They average 36.2 percent shooting on 23.6 three-point attempts per game, but those numbers mask some of their volatility. Notre Dame has enjoyed hot shooting nights of 9-for-14 (64.3 percent), 14-for-25 (56 percent) and 14-for-27 (51.9 percent), while also enduring ice-cold performances of 6-for-28 (21.4 percent), 3-for-16 (18.8 percent) and 4-for-24 (16.7 percent). So, with UNC intending to shore up its perimeter defense, a closer look at the shots Notre Dame gets as opposed to its overall percentage may be a better indicator as to North Carolina’s potential improvement.

On the defensive end, the Irish pose little issue in making teams uncomfortable. They generate the fourth fewest steals in the nation with 4.3 per game, and have little rim protection with an ACC-low 2.1 blocks per game.

That lack of interior presence is largely due to a smaller starting frontcourt featuring Carson Towt (6-foot-8) and Haralson (6-foot-7). UNC’s frontcourt tandem of Henri Veesaar and Wilson should be able to control the paint if North Carolina looks to them early and often. The recent trend of not get Wilson enough touches late in games must be corrected, and this matchup presents a prime opportunity to do so against an Irish defense that struggles inside.

Last Meeting: North Carolina won both meetings between the two programs last season — a 74-73 victory where Elliot Cadeau’s and-1 three with 4.8 seconds remaining avoided an upset in South Bend, and a more comfortable 76-56 win in the second round of the ACC tournament.

The Tar Heels are 32-9 all-time against the Irish, including 16-5 in ACC matchups and 9-1 at the Smith Center.

Projected North Carolina Starters:

3 Derek Dixon (Fr., 6-5, 200) — 5.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.1 apg

7 Seth Trimble (Sr., 6-3, 200) — 15.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.3 apg

8 Caleb Wilson (Fr., 6-10, 215) — 19.7 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 2.7 apg

13 Henri Veesaar (Jr., 7-0, 225) — 17.2 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.1 apg

15 Jarin Stevenson (Jr., 6-10, 215) — 6.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.9 apg

Projected Notre Dame Starters:

2 Logan Imes (Jr., 6-4, 205) — 4.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.4 apg

10 Jalen Haralson (Fr., 6-7, 220) — 14.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 26.3% 3pt

11 Braeden Shrewsberry (Jr., 6-4, 205) — 11.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.7% 3pt

13 Sir Mohammed (So., 6-6, 215) — 5.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.3 apg

33 Carson Towt (Sr., 6-8, 250) — 6.5 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 0.0 bpg, 61.4% FG

Top Notre Dame Reserves:

5 Cole Certa (So., 6-5, 205) — 9.2 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.6 apg, 95.2% FT

6 Brady Koehler (Fr., 6-10, 205) — 4.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 43.5% 3pt

14 Kebba Njie (Sr., 6-10, 255) — 2.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 63.2% FG

Out – 3 Markus Burton (Jr., 6-0, 190) — 18.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.7 apg, 91.7% FT

UNC Info:

Schedule/Results

Roster & Bios

Stats

ND Info:

Schedule/Results

Roster & Bios

Stats