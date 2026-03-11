UNC Awaits Thursday Opponent for ACC Tournament Opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been 36 years since North Carolina won the 1989 ACC Tournament — its only tournament title as a No. 4 seed — a team that featured senior Jeff Lebo and freshman Hubert Davis. This week in Charlotte, the Tar Heels will look to do the same with Davis and Lebo manning the UNC bench instead of the backcourt.

While the Tar Heels await the winner of No. 5 Clemson and No. 13 Wake Forest in Thursday’s quarterfinal, one thing is certain: North Carolina needs to bounce back from Saturday’s regular-season finale at Duke. UNC currently projects as a No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, depending on the model, and a win Thursday would only strengthen its case for the former.

North Carolina won both regular-season matchups against the Tigers and Demon Deacons, but they were tight home games. It’s win-or-go-home Thursday night inside the Spectrum Center.

UNC’s 67-63 win over Clemson came in the Tar Heels’ penultimate game of the regular season last Tuesday, when North Carolina clinched a perfect home record despite struggling against a stout Tiger defense that ranks as the third-most efficient in the ACC.

The Tar Heels shot 22-of-58 (37.9 percent) from the field against Brad Brownell’s squad — their least efficient shooting outing in ACC play and second-worst performance of the season.

North Carolina was outmuscled in the paint, getting outscored 34-18 while Clemson big man RJ Godfrey poured in a season-high 22 points. But the Tar Heels rode 17 second-half points from Luka Bogavac to erase a three-point halftime deficit and outlast the Tigers.

“We just couldn’t get anything consistently around the rim either through the post or penetration,” Hubert Davis said after the win. “Clemson’s defense … has got great length, and they’re very physical. And so we just couldn’t get anything consistently, whether through the post or penetration.”

The Tar Heels’ 87-84 win over Wake Forest on Jan. 10, however, came in a very different fashion.

Up 15 with less than 10 minutes to play, a 17-3 Demon Deacon run that spanned nearly six minutes turned what had been a steady, double-digit night into a much more unsettling finish to North Carolina’s 500th win inside the Dean E. Smith Center.

North Carolina shot 52.7 percent from the field (29-of-55), outscoring Wake Forest in the paint 40-30 and outrebounding the Demon Deacons 35-27. But the Tar Heels allowed 14 three-pointers, while Juke Harris and Nate Calmese each torched UNC for 28 points.

“It’s not getting to that level, but it’s staying at that level,” Davis said after the win. “There’s been a number of times where we were up 12 to 15 points. And in those situations, you’ve got to get a stop, score, stop, and before you know it, it’s 19 or 20. In every one of those situations, we never took a step forward. We took our foot off the gas pedal on both ends of the floor.”

Calmese missed nine of Wake’s final 10 regular-season games, as Steve Forbes’ club finished 17-15 overall and 7-11 in league play to earn the conference’s No. 13 seed. But he returned for Wake’s win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night, adding another wrinkle to the Demon Deacon offense if that’s who the Tar Heels end up facing.

The Demon Deacons knocked off the Tigers in Winston-Salem on Feb. 18, part of a Clemson skid that saw the Tigers drop five of their final seven league games to close the season. Wake Forest has won three of its last four entering Wednesday’s 9:30 matchup with Clemson, while KenPom forecasts a 74-69 Tiger victory, giving Clemson a 67 percent chance to advance and face the Tar Heels Thursday night.

“And so it doesn’t matter who you play, you’re going to have to play really well in order to have a chance to advance and to win,” Davis said on his weekly radio show Monday. “Whoever wins, we’ll be ready to go on Thursday night.”