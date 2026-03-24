Practice Report: UNC Opens Second Spring Practice Under Bill Belichick

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With hardly any clouds amid the Carolina Blue sky on a bright, yet brisk Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina took to the outdoor field at the Bill Koman Practice Complex to kickoff its second edition of spring practice under Bill Belichick.

Listed below are a collection of observations and notes from the 15 minutes media was permitted inside the gates of the Koman Practice Complex. Such items have been compiled by Inside Carolina writers Greg Barnes, Spencer Haskell and Cade Shoemaker, with assistance from analyst Jason Staples and photographer Jim Hawkins.

Spencer Haskell

— Between the opening of spring practice and the start of training camp — the last time media was allowed inside the complex — the Tar Heels have upgraded their sound system at the Koman Practice Complex. Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” blasted across the field at a deafening volume as North Carolina opened its dynamic warmups.

— As is customary, the Tar Heels were only in helmets, practice jerseys and shorts Tuesday, pads will come on later this week. Sources mentioned on Monday that they’re optimistic about the bodies brought in, noting, “everyone looks good without pads on,” and that the real tale will be told on Saturday — the first padded practice of the spring.

— A sigh of relief came earlier Tuesday afternoon when UNC confirmed that this edition of spring practice would include jersey numbers — a change that made identifying 60 new faces far more manageable, and perhaps a sign that even the old leopard — pacing the practice field in a gray sweatshirt, matching sweatpants and a beanie — can, in fact, change his spots.

— Stationed closest to the sideline where media was permitted to observe were the wide receivers, working through individual drills under coach Garrick McGee. Typically mild-mannered in his media availabilities last season, McGee brought a very different energy to the practice field Tuesday. As his group cycled through run-blocking drills, he made little effort to mask his frustration — voicing his displeasure loudly, clearly and explicatively at any block that fell short of his standard.

— Jordan Shipp was the first wide receiver to go in each of the drills we observed — which shouldn’t come as a surprise, but was still encouraging to see.

— True-freshman C.J. Sadler put teammate Kymistrii Young into the dirt on a run-blocking rep, much to the approval of McGee.

— After being seen in a walking boot on his left foot at Monday’s Pro Day, Kaleb Cost — who has changed his number to No. 2 — was on the field and suited up for Tuesday’s practice.

— The only passes thrown that were seen came from the quarterbacks to the tight ends, in a drill not seen during training camp. Against air, tight end would lineup with his hand in the dirt before running the play-call barked out by Petrino.

— Offensive assistant Caleb Pickrell was seen working with the tight ends, with Belichick noting during his press conference Tuesday that several staff hires still need to be finalized/announced in the coming weeks.

Greg Barnes

— — One key aspect of spring practice that is still taking some getting used to is the number of players available. There have been spring practices in the recent past in which UNC didn’t have enough numbers at certain positions to run full team drills across a depth chart, whether it was due to the bulk of freshmen not arriving until the summer, transfers out or just injuries. Body count was not an issue on Tuesday. Lots of players at a variety of positions, which bodes well for physical spring practices.

— Good to see Christo Kelly back in action and taking snaps at center with the first group of offensive linemen. His absence proved problematic last fall. His return is a key development that doesn’t show up in the recruiting class rankings. Freshman Will Conroy also took snaps at center. On a side note, it’s always humorous watch the offensive line push sleds up and down and around the field. Rarely does it happen in a straight line.

— For those curious, the first two bands playing on the loudspeakers during the media segment of portion was Nirvana and Kenny Chesney.

— One special teams segment was designed to teach linebackers and defensive backs how to block effectively at the line of scrimmage to prevent leakage into the punter’s field for several seconds before shedding the defender and running downfield in coverage. Those are key position groups in special teams and therefore the technique involved with foot placement and hip hinge is critical for success on these handful of plays over the course of a game.

— Linebackers worked through a basic drill of charging a ball carrier and then once the offensive player squared up to make a move, the defender had to slam on the brakes and drop their hips to be able to work laterally in preparation for the cut.

— UNC was just in shells on the opening day of spring ball, but even so, it was positive to see quarterback Travis Burgess practicing without any wrap on his injured knee from last fall. While not projected to factor much into the quarterback competition this fall, at least entering spring practice, there is a lot of expectation for the young man as a future piece at QB. He’s got a good frame a 6-4, but remains a bit light in the britches.

— Quarterback in general seems to a have a good selection of options for Bobby Petrino to work with. Billy Edwards Jr. and Miles O’Neill have prototypical builds, while Au’Tori Newkirk has good speed and a big arm.

— Lots of bodies in the defensive backfield and lots of good size as well. While there’s a handful of players standing below 6-foot tall – junior Reggie Love is the shortest at 5-8 – there’s a bunch of players standing north of 6-foot as well. Good range as well. They look the part, at least.

— In shells, contact typically is thud tempo. The defensive backs and wide receivers were working through a drill focused on getting off the line of scrimmage. Wide receivers coach Garrick McGee didn’t like the lack of physicality in the one of the snaps and got quite vocal in response, telling one player, “This is real football out here. You’re playing patty cake.”

Jason Staples

— First offensive line group consisted of Trey Blue, Andrew Threatt, Christo Kelly, Branon Homady, and Eidan Buchanan.

— Second offensive line group of Jordan Hall, Will Conroy, Peter Pesansky, Jonah Rodriguez, and Shac McRoy.

— Third offensive line group of J.B. Shabazz, Rowan Byrne, Byron Nelson, Anthony Hall.

— Overheard McGee shouting to Mason Humphrey, “This is f*****g real football here, you’re out here playing patty-cake!”

— Petrino running QBs himself. Each dropback, each handoff, each throw is a specific play call with a coverage declared. Not just throwing routes even in single-receiver situations against air.

— QB order in all drills: O’Neill, Newkirk, Billy, Burgess. O’Neill got double reps due to how numbers worked out.

— Optimism in program about the quality of the DL bodies they’ve brought in. “They’re young, but they’ve already got better bodies than the veterans that we had on campus last year.”

— Source: OL is a work in progress with very little sense of what’s going to happen there at this stage.

Cade Shoemaker

— About 20 minutes of viewing time, lasting from around 3:40 to 4:00 p.m.

— Billy Edwards Jr. has a thick build. The Wisconsin-transfer was wearing sweatpants, which may add to the conception, but he looks hard to bring down. Was comfortable taking snaps under center.

— Travis Burgess doesn’t seem to have any mobility limitations during the three-step drops or balls-carrying/security drills. Burgess opened practice with Edwards Jr., taking snaps from under center as the offensive line drove the sled the length of the field.

— Miles O’Neill has a tall, lean, and athletic build.

— Christo Kelly lined up at center with the first-team offensive line.

— The running backs went through the same ball security drill that we witnessed during training camp — footballs were dunked in soap and water before being jabbed at by Natrone Means as they ran the gauntlet.

— Demon June, sporting a new No. 0, has a bit more pop to him than noticed last season.

— All the handoffs witnessed were coming exclusively from under center, but the timing looks more crisp than it did in the fall.

— A noticeable emphasis was placed on fundamentals, something that could be overheard from both McGee and nearby Bobby Petrino. Petrino on numerous occasions expressed frustration for tight ends trying to catch the ball with one hand, not doing the simple things right.

— Defensive line working on getting off a block and attacking the ball carrier > emphasis punching the ball free and creating turnovers… issue from last year

— On the far side of the field, the defensive line worked on getting off blocks and attacking the ball carrier, with an emphasis on punching the ball out and creating turnovers.

— No sign of Lee Roberts, Bubba Cunningham, or Steve Newmark.