UNC Picked 15th in Preseason ACC Poll

North Carolina was selected 15th in the preseason ACC media poll, following a vote of 188 media members in attendance at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., earlier this month.

Miami, which lost to Indiana in the national championship game in January, was selected to win the conference in the annual preseason poll. The Hurricanes were followed by SMU, Louisville, Clemson and Georgia Tech. Virginia, NC State, Virginia Tech, Pitt and Duke rounded out the top 10.

The Tar Heels are entering the second year of the Bill Belichick era with little fanfare following a 4-8 season last fall. UNC ranks 103rd nationally in returning production percentage, according to advanced metric rating system SP+, which is fourth-lowest among Power 4 programs.

Carolina ranked outside the top 100 in six offensive categories in 2025, including scoring offense (19.3 ppg, 118th). Belichick hired former Louisville and Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino to replace Freddie Kitchens as offensive coordinator following the season. Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr. and Texas A&M transfer Miles O’Neill are expected to compete for the starting quarterback job in training camp.

UNC opens a challenging schedule in Ireland against TCU on Saturday, Aug. 29. The 2026 ACC Football Championship Game will be played at noon (ABC) on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

2026 ACC Football Predicted Order of Finish (Media Vote)

Rank Team – Points

Miami (165) – 3159 SMU (6) – 2794 Louisville (4) – 2569 Clemson (7) – 2520 Georgia Tech (2) – 2006 Virginia – 1981 NC State – 1964 Virginia Tech – 1962 Pitt – 1740 Duke – 1452 Florida State (3) – 1439 California – 1392 Wake Forest – 1103 Syracuse – 878 North Carolina – 831 Boston College – 491 Stanford (1) – 483

First-place votes in parentheses (188 media voters)