UNC Playing With Fire At Free Throw Line

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Smith Center crowd let out a collective groan as Derek Dixon’s first free throw attempt was too strong, clanking off the back iron.

With the Tar Heels leading 76–74 and 0.8 seconds to play, UNC’s best free throw shooter had the chance to put Monday’s game on ice — all that stood in the way was the 15 feet between the free throw line and the hoop.

After missing the first, Dixon swished the second to give the Tar Heels a three-point lead and effectively put Monday’s contest out of reach for Louisville — barring a miracle.

And while the Tar Heels were able to hold on for the victory Monday night, UNC’s struggles at the free-throw line turned what could have been a calm finish instead of high-stress free throws.

When asked what the Tar Heels can do to close out games better, Henri Veesaar laughed and said, “Make some free throws — that would help.”

The Tar Heels shot 7-for-13 from the line in Monday’s second half, and finished the game 9-of-19 (47.4 percent), their worst outing of the season.

It’s no secret — free-throw shooting has been a persistent problem for the Tar Heels this season.

After a 15-for-28 performance at the line Saturday in Syracuse, the Tar Heels entered Monday shooting 68.4 percent on free throws — No. 308 nationally. Following another poor showing at the stripe, UNC slipped to No. 320 at 68 percent.

Hubert Davis kept it simple when asked what could be done to help his team shoot better at the line.

“Pray.”

On a more serious note, Davis added, “Every day at practice we work on free throw shooting. Obviously, I’ll say something if something is mechanically wrong. But there’s not much, I don’t want to get into their head, I don’t want them thinking, and that’s just something that we’re just going to have to get better at, because down the stretch, we need to be able to make those.”

And it’s not for a lack of opportunities — the Tar Heels lead the ACC with 23 free-throw attempts per game, something that Davis has harped on all season.

This year’s squad is getting to the line at the highest rate (38.5 percent) of any of Davis’ team in five seasons, but it has been by far the least efficient once it gets there. Last year’s Tar Heels, the next closest team, shot 74.1 percent from the line.

It’s not as if this roster is made up of poor free-throw shooters, either. Last season, Seth Trimble shot 82.1 percent from the line but is down to 68.5 percent this year. Luka Bogavac, meanwhile, was an 87 percent free-throw shooter last season in the Adriatic Basketball Association and is shooting 71.9 percent for North Carolina this year. Henri Veesaar was a 69.0 free throw shooter at Arizona, and he’s at 61.5 this season.

Dixon is the only Tar Heel shooting above 80 percent from the line this season at 80.6 percent, yet he averages 1.1 free-throw attempts per game.

Perhaps the most head-scratching part of UNC’s recent free-throw struggles is that the Tar Heels had been trending upward. Across the six-game stretch from Georgia Tech to NC State, North Carolina shot 77.1 percent as a team before slipping to 51.1 percent over the last two games.

“Just getting in the gym, being confident and just knocking it down,” Jarin Stevenson said. “It goes back to just repetition and just being confident and knocking it down.”

If it isn’t corrected, it’s only a matter of time before playing with fire burns the Tar Heels. It nearly cost them Monday night, and with the stakes rising as postseason play approaches, UNC needs to figure it out before it finally does.