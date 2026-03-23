UNC Pro Day Notebook

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — One day ahead of the opening of spring practice, North Carolina opened the doors of the Bill Koman Practice Complex to a slew of out of town visitors. Of the 16 Tar Heels showcased at UNC’s Pro Day on Monday, two were invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis — Marcus Allen and Thad Dixon.

UNC’s other participants on Monday were Kobe Paysour, Jordan Owens, Tom Maginness, Spencer Triplett, Rece Verhoff, Jakai Moore, Will O’Steen, Austin Blaske, Andrew Simpson, Will Hardy, Chad Lindberg, Daniel King, Gavin Gibson and Smith Vilbert.

Neither Dixon nor Hardy participated — Dixon opting to stand on his combine results and Senior Bowl performance, and Hardy due to injury — but both were still on hand to support their teammates.

All 32 NFL teams were invited to this year’s Pro Day, while 25 attended, and scouts from two CFL teams were in Chapel Hill on Monday as well.

Here are some notes and observations from North Carolina’s Pro Day

Coaching Staff In The Building

Bill Belichick opened Monday’s session at 8 a.m., addressing scouts in attendance and outlining the schedule before measurements and testing began at 8:30. Belichick remained for roughly the first half hour before departing, with general manager Michael Lombardi in tow.

A strong contingent of North Carolina’s coaching staff was also on hand Monday morning. Coaches in attendance included Garrick McGee (WR), Billy Miller (ST), Brian Belichick (SAF), Steve Belichick (DC), Jamie Collins (ILB), Armond Hawkins (CB), Natrone Means (RB), Will Friend (OL) and Caleb Pickrell. Bobby Petrino was not in attendance.

Past And Present On Hand

A contingent of current Tar Heels was on hand for Pro Day, cheering on their former teammates as they looked to improve their chances of achieving a lifelong goal. Members of this year’s squad, including Jordan Shipp, Kaleb Cost — in a left walking boot — and Melkart Abou-Jaoude, offered encouragement to those participating. Christo Kelly was also in attendance, and was one of the loudest voices across the morning.

In addition, several newcomers to North Carolina’s roster stopped by to show their support. Miles O’Neill (Texas A&M), Peyton Seelman (LB, Richmond), Derek McDonald (LB, Syracuse) and Jordan Washington (TE, Texas) were spotted in attendance.

Au’Tori Newkirk Spins It

Redshirt freshman quarterback Au’Tori Newkirk, better known simply as Tori, was the lone Tar Heel signal-caller throwing to Paysour, Owens, Gibson, Allen and Simpson during drills.

Sporting a nearly unrecognizable short haircut, Newkirk had a few shaky throws early during routes-on-air with Owens and Paysour, but the southpaw settled in as the session progressed.

In two appearances last season, the Norfolk, Va., native completed three of six passes for 23 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He is expected to compete for the starting job entering training camp alongside transfers O’Neill, Billy Edwards Jr. (Wisconsin) and Taron Dickens (Western Carolina).

Marcus Allen Interview

Kobe Paysour Interivew