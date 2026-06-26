UNC Scores Commitment from Four-Star LB Theo Wilson

After wrapping up a slate of official visits that included a trip to LSU this past weekend, four-star linebacker Theo Wilson announced his commitment to North Carolina on Friday.

The Tar Heels emerged as the frontrunner in Wilson’s recruitment following his official visit to Chapel Hill two weekends ago.

“I would say [UNC] is leading right now,” Wilson said after the official visit. “[That’s because of] how I fit into their scheme and who’s going to be coaching me.”

In addition to LSU and UNC, Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound standout from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood High School, took official visits to Louisville and Virginia.

Wilson is the third four-star prospect to commit to the Tar Heels this cycle. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, he is the No. 338 overall prospect in the country and the No. 27 linebacker nationally.

As a junior, Wilson helped lead Armwood to a 13-1 record, leading the Hawks in tackles with 96 and TFLs with 34. He also compiled 13 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, an interception, three forced fumbles, and two pass breakups. Armwood’s season ended with a 14-13 loss to West Boca Raton in the Florida Class 6A state semifinals.

Wilson becomes the fourth linebacker in UNC’s class, joining high three-star prospects Zykee Scott and Aaron Williams, along with mid three-star Tasheem Butler. His commitment brings the Tar Heels’ class total to 16 pledges.