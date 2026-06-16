Scott Forbes - The Focus, The Plan, The Family - UNC Off Day Interview

OMAHA, Neb. — As North Carolina prepares for Wednesday’s matchup with either Troy or West Virginia, head coach Scott Forbes met with Inside Carolina and assembled media on Tuesday for a wide-ranging look into his program’s focus, plan and how he encourages his players and staff to spend as much time with family as possible during the long College World Series.

Read excepts and scroll down for the full interview.

Scott Forbes

On being one win away from the finals

“That’s exactly what we’re not saying, that we’re one win away. Obviously, a lot of people are going to say that but I just told them I’ve been in that position in 2006 and I learned a lot from it. We’re not going to count outs, and we’re not going to listen to the noise. We’re going to just focus on what we’ve been doing all year. We’re going to practice hard today. We’re going to be process oriented. We’re going to wake up tomorrow at a pregame meal, take BP, and try to win tomorrow.

“We’re just going to focus on that the rest of the time. The longer this thing goes, I told them, too, it’s human nature to look at the end instead of where you are right now. If you do that, that’s dangerous. So we’re just going to focus on what we have done all season, because it’s worked.”

On what he learned from 2006

“That team was a phenomenal team, and they gave everything they had, and the ball didn’t bounce our way. So that’s how I look at it as well. But anytime, especially when you’re a pitching coach, you think about pitching decisions, or woulda, coulda, shoulda, try not to look back on that too much.

“But my philosophy has been really since that season to go to your best guy in the biggest moment of the game, and the biggest moment of game is not always the eighth or the ninth inning. But I also took away the importance of not counting outs. Basically I told our guys we’re going to play until they tell us to stop, and that’s what we’ve done. They’ve really bought into that.

“But we also address the emotions head on. You know that’s what everybody’s saying. ‘One more, one more.’ Well, we haven’t talked about that all year. We just talked about trying to be process-oriented, so when we play, that we’ll play well, and the goal is to try to win and dominate your opponent.”

On the pitching plan going forward

“The goal here is to win the national championship, but obviously to win a national championship, which we have vividly imagined – we stated that the first team meeting, we hadn’t talked about it since – it’s my job to look at what gives us the best chance to potentially do that. But on the reverse side of that, we have to win tomorrow in my mind to get there.

“A lot of people say what about Glauber, well the way the format is, if you start him and he throws 100 pitches, he might be done for the rest of the tournament. So, we’re doing the same thing we did in the regional, I thought Folger Boaz was outstanding against East Carolina. I thought he threw the ball well, especially early against Georgia Tech, one of the best offenses in the country. And I think he can beat anybody.

“I think it’s exciting for him, too, because he came out here in ’24 as our Friday guy, went down, didn’t get to pitch out here, so I know he’s going to be extra motivated. So the plan will be to start Folger Boaz and try to win the game and go from there. Obviously, Jackson Rose is ready to go, Matty Matthijs has thrown great, and he’s ready. But we also can use Glauber, we have Walker McDuffie ready. I don’t like (going with) DeCaro, but would I use him out of the bullpen like we did Andrew Miller in game three? Potentially, but he already came off short rest, and now he’ll be on another five days, which helps him if he has to pitch on Thursday. I’m going to focus on Wednesday, and I’m putting Thursday out of my mind, except potentially the starter that I have in mind, and we’re just going to try to win that game.”

On concerns that Boaz hasn’t pitched too recently

“Not really. I mean, that’s where you trust your preparation. I think there would be some concern if he didn’t pitch well his last outing, but I thought he pitched really, really well. Think his confidence is at an all-time high. I like our chances. He’s given us some huge innings this year, we wouldn’t be where we were without him and the other guys that are available tomorrow. We have some depth, so I’m not saying we won’t use Glauber, we won’t use Walker McDuffie, because we’re going to try to win the game tomorrow. I just have one guy that we know potentially we won’t pitch that would start if we did not win on Thursday.”

On keeping this team on track with the days off

“I really believe what Cignetti at Indiana says. He’s on the right track from the standpoint of shorter intense practices. The guys will stay more focused. We played a ton of games, but if you have a group that they’re having trouble getting locked in at practice, or you don’t trust them when they get to Omaha, you’re not going to win. I mean, you’re not going to win the whole thing. You have to have that discipline factor. This team knows what they want, and I trust them.

“So, they’ve had free time, and I told them before we came, this is a business trip, but you’re going to love where you are, but you want to stay longer, so you can enjoy it longer, and they’ve done that so far. If anything, during the game, I just want them to breathe a little more, and I want them to play like little leaguers and have fun and not look at the end goal and be present and just play, because if they can do that, they’re going to play their best.”

On his personal experiences in Omaha

“I’ve gone over to the ballpark and if nobody wants to go, I’ve just walked over myself. Watched a couple innings last night, watched a couple innings of West Virginia and Troy. Sat there by myself, walked around the ballpark, but also spent as much time as possible with my family out here. We’ve given the players a lot of free time with their families, because I know how expensive it is to be out here. Heck, my family’s come out here with me, this is the ninth time, so you can imagine that credit card bill is not low.

“The neatest thing about baseball for me has just been how it’s creating so many together memories for everybody, you know? We were a close family, but I wouldn’t be spending this much time, just in the middle of June, I’d probably be up in the Northwoods League or somewhere trying to get a portal kid, so that’s been the coolest thing. Just spend as much time going in, spending money buying stuff and eating ice cream, or whatever, just taking it in.”