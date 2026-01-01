'It's Something We've Got To Get Better At' - UNC Seeking to Play Faster Across ACC Play

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina beat Florida State at its own game Tuesday night, opening ACC play against an opponent whose style could not have been more different from the Tar Heels.

Under first-year head coach Luke Loucks, Florida State came into the Smith Center shooting the second-most 3-pointers in the country, and playing at the sixth-fasted adjusted tempo in the country (75.0), per KenPom.

On the contrary, for each season under Hubert Davis, UNC has played at a progressively slower pace. After Tuesday’s win, North Carolina now sits at an adjusted tempo of 67.9, 238th in the country.

Adjusted tempo measures a team’s possessions per 40 minutes, and this year’s North Carolina team is the slowest of Davis’ five seasons at the helm — and the program’s slowest since 1999 under Bill Guthridge, when the Tar Heels played at a 65.3 pace.

“I feel like we’ve only played at a slower pace, mainly because teams have made us play at a slow pace, some of the mid majors teams that we played, have really slowed it down and tried to drain the clock and try to take as much time out as they can,” said Seth Trimble following the win.

Despite its struggles this season, Florida State has leaned heavily on forcing turnovers and creating extra possessions to sustain its up-tempo style. The Seminoles arrived in Chapel Hill forcing an ACC-leading 17.5 turnovers per game

That formula failed Tuesday. North Carolina committed eight turnovers to Florida State’s nine and outscored the Seminoles 11–1 in points off turnovers.

“We’re a team that loves to run, so we knew this game was going to be a lot of fun, and we knew we were going to love a game like this and thrive in a game like this,” Trimble said.

Perhaps more importantly, North Carolina scored 20 fast-break points — its second-highest total this season — trailing only the 26 it recorded against Central Arkansas in the season opener

Having Trimble back — North Carolina’s most pertinent transition threat — is helpful to say the least. With Trimble in the lineup, UNC is averaging 17.4 fast break points this season. Without him, the Tar Heels are managing just 9.6.

“That’s just the effect that Seth has when he’s out on the break, just pulls guys along, and everybody’s running and trying to get involved,” Davis said.

Slowing the game and feeding its dominant frontcourt has driven much of North Carolina’s success this season. However, having Trimble back to push the pace and ignite the fast break, is reminiscent of Carolina teams of old and provides an added element the Tar Heels can lean on in conference play.

“It’s a huge emphasis for us offensively,” Davis said. “It’s something that we’ve got to get better at, and it’s something that we want to continue and improve on and be consistent the remainder of the season.”