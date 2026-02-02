UNC Signee Maximo Adams Named to 2026 McDonald's All-American Game

For the third straight year, the future of North Carolina basketball will be featured at the McDonald’s All-American game. UNC signee Maximo Adams was selected to the West team for high school basketball’s highest-profile postseason game, and one of its most prestigious honors.

The teams were announced on ESPN2 on Monday, and the game will take place on March 31 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Adams committed to UNC on Nov. 14, 2025, choosing Carolina over finalists Texas, Michigan State, and Kentucky. His offer list also included Alabama, BYU, Duke, Kansas, Houston, Illinois and Oregon.

>>> Inside the UNC Commitment with Maximo Adams <<<

The night before his November announcement – a Thursday – he made the call to UNC head coach Hubert Davis.

“It was late out here, so it was literally in the middle of the night in North Carolina, I guess around 1 a.m.,” Adams said. “I just told him I have some good news for you… I’m ready to be a Tar Heel,” said Adams. “He said ‘What?! Really?!’ It was really neat to see how excited he was.”

Carolina announced the signing of Adams on Nov. 19, 2025.

“We are thrilled to have Maximo join the UNC family,” Davis said. “Maximo can score in a variety of ways, rebound and defend multiple positions. His elite versatility on both ends of the floor was exactly what we wanted and needed.”

A 6-foot-7 forward out of the Sierra Canyon School in Southern California, Adams checks in at No. 23 in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

“Adams is one of the more complete wings on the offensive side of the ball in the 2026 class,” said Inside Carolina analyst Sean Moran. “He runs the court well in transition where he can attack the basket from the wings. He is a pure shooter in catch and shoot situations with solid form in the halfcourt set as well. With his size, Adams likes to post up smaller defenders when given the opportunity. He is not an iso-type player but knows how to attack angles and move off the ball. Defensively, Adams can guard either forward spot and is comfortable guarding on the perimeter. He attacks the glass hard and his length can disrupt opposing players in the half-court set.”



After failing to sign a McDonald’s All-American in his first two full classes (2022 and 2023), Davis and Carolina inked two in 2024 (Drake Powell and Ian Jackson), and another in 2025 (Caleb Wilson).