UNC Signs LSU RB Transfer Kaleb Jackson from Portal
LSU transfer running back Kaleb Jackson has signed with North Carolina, On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed early Monday morning. Jackson, a 6-foot, 235-pound Baton Rouge, La. native, spent three seasons at LSU.
Jackson appeared in 30 games and rushed for 331 yards and four touchdowns on 82 carries during his LSU career. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
He saw action in all 26 of LSU’s games during his true freshman and sophomore seasons in 2023 and 2024. His most productive campaign came in 2023, when he rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries, added six receptions for 53 yards, and averaged 22.6 yards per return on 11 kickoffs.
This past season, Jackson played in LSU’s first four games before sitting out the remainder of the year to preserve his red-shirt. During that span, he logged seven carries for 16 yards and caught five passes for 33 yards.
Jackson becomes UNC’s 18th transfer commitment of the offseason and first running back. The Tar Heels lost one member of its 2025 running back rotation to the transfer portal in Davion Gause (259 yards, 3 TD).
UNC’s Transfer Portal Class
- QB Billy Edwards (Jan. 4) – Wisconsin
Maryland starter in ’04, missed most of ’05 with knee injury
- OL Andrew Threatt (Jan. 4) – Charleston Southern
Versatile all-conference lineman with 23 consecutive starts
- TE Jaxxon Warren (Jan. 4) – Colorado State
Six-foot-eight target had seven catches in two games before season-ending injury
- DL Tarvorise Brown (Jan. 5) – Florida
Appeared in three games in reserve role last season
- DE Jaylen Harvey (Jan. 5) – Penn State
Former four-star prospect saw 159 snaps as a RS-freshman
- WR Trech Kekahuna (Jan. 5) – Wisconsin
Recorded 55 catches for 614 yards in Badger career
- DB Ade Willie (Jan. 6) – Michigan State
Started four games in ’25 before redshirting
- QB Miles O’Neill (Jan. 6) – Texas A&M
Appeared in seven games in reserve in ’25, recruited to TAMU by Petrino
- LB Peyton Seelmann (Jan. 6) – Richmond
Finished regular season Top 10 nationally in tackles
- WR Mason Humphrey (Jan. 8) – Lehigh
Had 35 catches for 650 yards as junior
- OL Shaq McRoy (Jan. 9) – Arkansas
Played in six games and one start, totaling 58 offensive snaps, at right tackle.
- LB Derek McDonald (Jan. 10) – Syracuse
Career totals of 173 tackles across the last five seasons.
- OL Rowan Byrne (Jan. 10) – Clemson
Played in one game in 2025
- K Aeron Burrell (Jan. 10) – LSU
Kickoff specialist the last two seasons for Tigers
- TE Jelani Thurman (Jan. 10) – Ohio State
Had seven catches for the Buckeyes in 2025
- TE Jordan Washington (Jan. 11) – Texas
Had seven catches for 109 yards
- DL Donovan Hoilette (Jan. 11) – Richmond
First-team All-Patriot League after 9.5-sack season
- RB Kaleb Jackson (Jan. 19) – LSU
Totaled 331 yards and 4 touchdowns over three seasons