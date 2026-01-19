UNC Signs LSU RB Transfer Kaleb Jackson from Portal

LSU transfer running back Kaleb Jackson has signed with North Carolina, On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed early Monday morning. Jackson, a 6-foot, 235-pound Baton Rouge, La. native, spent three seasons at LSU.

Jackson appeared in 30 games and rushed for 331 yards and four touchdowns on 82 carries during his LSU career. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

He saw action in all 26 of LSU’s games during his true freshman and sophomore seasons in 2023 and 2024. His most productive campaign came in 2023, when he rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries, added six receptions for 53 yards, and averaged 22.6 yards per return on 11 kickoffs.

This past season, Jackson played in LSU’s first four games before sitting out the remainder of the year to preserve his red-shirt. During that span, he logged seven carries for 16 yards and caught five passes for 33 yards.

Jackson becomes UNC’s 18th transfer commitment of the offseason and first running back. The Tar Heels lost one member of its 2025 running back rotation to the transfer portal in Davion Gause (259 yards, 3 TD).

UNC’s Transfer Portal Class