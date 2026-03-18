NCAA Tournament Provides UNC Final Chance To Overcome Slow Starts

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Three hundred sixty-one days ago, the final nail was put in North Carolina’s coffin at Fiserv Forum, as a 22-point deficit proved too steep for the Tar Heels to overcome against Ole Miss.

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For the 15th time during the 2024–25 season, UNC dug itself a double-digit hole, and despite a furious second-half rally that pulled Carolina within two with just over a minute to play, the comeback ultimately fell short in a season-ending 71–64 loss.

It was a fitting end to a season defined by late surges that came up just short. Of the 15 times North Carolina trailed by 10 or more, the Tar Heels rallied to win three — and couldn’t shake the habit.

With 11 new faces, this year’s team has followed a similar script — albeit to a lesser extent — falling behind by double digits 11 times and rallying to win four. Still, the troubling trend reappeared in Thursday’s ACC Tournament loss to Clemson.

“We’ve got to come out of the gate with that fight. We can’t waver,” Derek Dixon said Thursday. “We can’t start slow — all those types of things we’ve been struggling with all year. But now it’s win-or-go-home. We got to bring it.”

On Thursday, nearly a year after last season’s NCAA Tournament exit, North Carolina will have one more chance to move past those shortcomings and avoid a second straight first-round exit.

“The NCAA Tournament shouldn’t rev you up — it should rev you up in November, or in June,” Hubert Davis said. “Anytime you get an opportunity to compete and be out there on the floor, it’s real. We had a really competitive practice yesterday, a little chippy, which I’m fine with, and I’d like to bring that chippiness to Greenville.”

The good news for Tar Heel fans is that, in Davis’ three previous NCAA Tournament openers, North Carolina has consistently set the tone early — outscoring opponents 140–76 in the first half and winning by an average of 29 points — offering reason to believe UNC will come out swinging Thursday.

Furthermore, the last time North Carolina dropped back-to-back games, the Tar Heels responded with a 22-point win over Notre Dame — taking a nine-point lead into halftime and kickstarting a five-game winning streak after their California trip.

“Setting the tone early, whether it’s making a physical play, making a high energy play, somebody in the huddle,” Jarin Stevenson said of what he expects from the jump Thursday. “I feel like it really just comes with playing. Somebody makes a physical, high energy play, and the bench gets into it and stuff like that, but it really starts with one person and then the team will follow from that.”

Both the metrics and oddsmakers favor North Carolina advancing to the Round of 32, with KenPom projecting a 79–76 win and most sportsbooks listing the Tar Heels as 2.5-point favorites.

But a leopard can’t change its spots — and if UNC slips into old habits Thursday, Greenville could start to look a lot like Milwaukee, and feel even worse for Carolina fans.

“I poke at them a lot to get them going,” Davis said. “That aggression will be there, and the sense of urgency of a one-game scenario is real. It’s right in front of you, and I’m confident the guys understand what’s at stake and what needs to be there from the jump ball all the way to the end.”