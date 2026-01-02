UNC-SMU Preview: Potent Mustang Offense Awaits Tar Heel Defense

No. 12 North Carolina (13-1, ACC 1-0) vs. SMU (11-2, ACC 0-0)

Dallas Tx. — Moody Coliseum

Saturday, Jan. 3 — 2:15 p.m.

The CW (Thom Brennaman, Mike Gminski)

Quotables

“(Playing fast) is a huge emphasis for us offensively. It’s something that we’ve got to get better at, and it’s something that we want to continue and improve on and be consistent the remainder of the season.”- Hubert Davis after Tuesday’s win over Florida State

“(UNC’s) front line we’re going to play against Saturday will be as good as any front line in the country, and Samet (Yigitoglu) and the rest of our players have to be ready for that.” – Mustangs head coach Andy Enfield

Pregame Notes

Wilson Makes Statement in ACC opener: North Carolina opened conference play on Tuesday with a comfortable win over Florida State, 79-66, at the Smith Center. Caleb Wilson dazzled in his ACC debut, totaling 22 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks to lead UNC in each of the four categories. Seth Trimble also recorded a season-high 20 points in his third game back from injury, helping the Tar Heels secure 20 fast-break points — the most against a major opponent this season.

UNC has seen little movement in any of the college basketball ranking models, sitting at No. 18 in the NET and No. 23 in KenPom. And per Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projection, North Carolina sits as the final No. 4 seed behind Kansas, despite beating the Jayhawks earlier in the season.

Looking at SMU: The Mustangs sit at No. 28 in the NET rankings with an 11-2 record through their non-conference slate. However, SMU lost both of its Quad 1 opportunities in early December, falling to No. 17 Vanderbilt, 88-69, on the road and to LSU, 89-77, on a neutral court. However, the Mustangs are 4-0 in Quad 2 with quality wins over Murray St. (102-91), Butler (87-85), Mississippi State (87-81 in OT) and Texas A&M (93-80 in OT).

North Carolina and SMU do have two common opponents this season in Radford and Central Arkansas. Both the Tar Heels and Mustangs struggled to rout Radford early in the year, with UNC winning 89-74 and SMU 89-72. North Carolina did blow out Central Arkansas 94-54, though, while SMU won 99-82.

Per the Net rankings, the Mustangs will be UNC’s highest-ranked opponent until the Tar Heels face No. 5 Duke on Feb. 7 at home.

Head coach Andy Enfield is in his second season at SMU after leading the program to a 24-11 record in his first year. Before he arrived in 2024, Enfield spent 11 seasons at USC and led the Trojans to five NCAA tournament bids. He was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2021 and holds a 296-188 record all-time.

Mustangs Excellent Offensively, Led by Miller, Who’s Struggled Against UNC: Though SMU certainly doesn’t play to the same degree of pace or variability that Florida State does, UNC’s latest matchup may prove to be a valuable blueprint for how to handle the Mustangs’ offense.

For starters, SMU also plays fast. Though not at the same pace as the Seminoles, the Mustangs lead the ACC in fast-break points with 16.5 per game. The easy scoring has helped SMU tally 91.1 points per contest and do so with a very effective 49.9 percent field goal percentage.

Yet, North Carolina’s defense matches up well against these figures. The Tar Heels allow only 5.9 fast break points per game, hold opposing teams to 36.1 percent shooting — a top-3 mark in the country — and have yet to concede more than 74 points this season. Though something has to give — whether it’s SMU’s offensive numbers or UNC’s stout defensive rating — the matchup shapes up to be a clash between two teams with competing proficiencies.

The Mustangs have a very solid starting five, with each player averaging double-figure points and accounting for 84 percent of SMU’s total scoring. Senior guard Boopie Miller is the standout, averaging just under 20 points and tied for an ACC-most 7.1 assists per game.

The Tar Heels did decently well in handling Florida State’s point guard, Robert McCray V, in the last game, who is tied with Miller in league-leading assists. Though McCray did tally eight assists on Tuesday, North Carolina forced him to turn the ball over seven times.

Historically, SMU’s Miller has struggled against Tar Heel defenses. In his two games against UNC — two seasons ago with Wake Forest and last season with SMU — Miller has averaged seven points, on 5-for-27 shooting from the field (0-7 3FG), and just two assists.

Yet, even if Miller struggles against North Carolina, the Tar Heels will still have their hands full trying to stop the rest of the Mustang offense that shares the ball well (19.1 assists per game) and has no shortage of subsequent shooters. If UNC’s defense hasn’t been battle-tested enough already, Saturday’s ACC meeting will surely serve as a true litmus test.

Last Meeting: North Carolina’s trip to Dallas will be the first time UNC has played at SMU since the Mustangs joined the ACC. The two programs will face off for their fifth-ever meeting, with the Tar Heels leading 3-1 all-time. Last season, North Carolina defeated SMU 82-67, behind 26 points from RJ Davis in the first-ever ACC meeting between the two schools.

Projected UNC Starters:

0 Kyan Evans (Jr., 6-2, 175) — 6.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 3.6 apg

7 Seth Trimble (Sr., 6-3, 200) — 15.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.4 apg

8 Caleb Wilson (Fr., 6-10, 215) — 19.8 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 2.6 apg

13 Henri Veesaar (Jr., 7-0, 225) — 16.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2.0 apg

44 Luka Bogavac (Jr., 6-6, 215) — 11.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.8 apg

Projected SMU Starters:

0 BJ Edwards (Sr., 6-3, 200) – 13.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 5.5 apg

2 Boopie Miller (Sr., 6-0, 175) – 19.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 7.1 apg, 42.6% 3pt

3 Corey Washington (Sr., 6-6, 190) – 12.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 52.5% FG

5 Jaron Pierre Jr. (Sr., 6-5, 210) – 18.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg

24 Samet Yigitoglu (So., 7-2, 270) – 11.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 63.9% FG

Top SMU Reserves

7 Jermaine O’Neal Jr. (Fr., 6-5, 185) – 6.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 51.7% FG

9 B.J. Davis-Ray (Fr., 6-6, 195) – 1.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg

10 Mitchell Holmes (Fr., 6-10, 230) – 3.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 70.8% FG

