UNC Staff, Hawkins' Resume Appeals to Four-Star CB Josh Vilmael

Four-star cornerback Joshua Vilmael left his midweek official visit with a strong impression of North Carolina’s coaching staff, and no coach made a bigger impact than cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins.

“This is my first time meeting most of the staff, because I wasn’t able to come up for a spring visit,” Vilmael said. “It was surreal meeting Bill Belichick. He’s an NFL guy, and he brought a bunch of NFL staff with him, like the dietitian, the chef, and the strength and conditioning coach is from the [New England] Patriots.

“Everybody had NFL ties, except for the corners coach, [Armond Hawkins]. He didn’t spend any time in the NFL, but he’s taught taller corners, and he understands that taller corners need more time with footwork than a smaller guy. He had Tacario Davis and [Ephesians Prysock] who were drafted this year, so that was big knowing he worked with taller corners in the past.”

Vilmael, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound defensive back from Richmond (Texas) Travis High, was originally scheduled to take an official visit to Kentucky this weekend, but that trip was canceled last week. He still has official visits scheduled with Kansas State, where his brother Josiah is a freshman cornerback, on June 12 and Florida State on June 19.

“The official visit very positively impacted my feelings [about UNC],” Vilmael said. “They’re in my top three.”

Although Vilmael did not have the customary meeting with Belichick, the two spoke on the practice field on Wednesday.

“I didn’t get time to sit down with [Belichick] because it was rushed at the end [of the visit],” Vilmael said. “But I talked to him briefly during [team conditioning], and he just went over his plan and the idea for me — he likes taller corners for his system. And I got to ask questions about his scheme, and does it ever get stressful for certain players? He seemed genuine [in his answers].”

Vilmael also observed a player-led practice and came away impressed by the bond within UNC’s defensive backs room.

The leader of that DB room, junior cornerback Jaden Patterson, served as Vilmael’s player host during the visit.

“Just talking to [Patterson], he seemed super chill,” Vilmael said. “He talked about how he hates to lose. And I talked to him about why he didn’t leave, because he said he had chances to leave. It was the culture around him, the ‘Rude Boys’ [legacy], and the environment he built there as a leader [is what kept him there].”

As a junior, Vilmael recorded two interceptions and seven pass breakups, showcasing the ball skills that made him a priority target for the North Carolina staff.