UNC's Defense Proves Fatal Again, Heels Fall To Stanford 95-90

PALO ALTO, Calif. — No. 14 North Carolina (14-3, 2-2 ACC) faltered down the stretch on Wednesday night, as Stanford rained in threes to overtake the Tar Heels 95-90 and deal them their third loss of the season.

Okorie Stuffs Stat Sheet

Second among ACC scorers going into Wednesday night (22.1 points per game), Stanford freshman point guard Ebuka Okorie was worth the price of admission. “He’s been fun to watch, and hopefully he’s not fun to watch on Wednesday,” Hubert Davis said on Monday of Okorie. Well, Okorie was, in fact, fun to watch. The Tar Heels had no answer for him. Despite the constant harassment of Seth Trimble, Okorie finished with 36 points and nine assists on the night to lead the Cardinal to victory.

Defensive Woes Travel

North Carolina, yet again, was haunted by its defensive woes. The Tar Heels led by as many as 12 points in both the first and second halves, but could not stop the Cardinal offense when it mattered most. Jeremy Dent-Smith’s 3-pointer put the Cardinal ahead by a point with 1:01 remaining, and on the ensuing possession, Caleb Wilson was stripped, leading to another Cardinal three, propelling Stanford ahead by four with 32.7 seconds remaining.

The Cardinal shot 57% from the field including 16-of-28 from beyond the arc — and an astounding 10-of-15 on those threes in the second half. In their last two road games, the Tar Heels have surrendered 192 points. In their last three games, the Tar Heels have allowed opponents to hit 44 threes and shoot 50 percent or better in five of six halves.

Frontcourt Remains Dominant

On the offensive side of the ball, Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar were dominant yet again for North Carolina. Wilson poured in 26 points, shooting 11-for-16 from the field to go along with nine rebounds, while Veesaar added 26 of his own on 9-of-12 shooting while grabbing six boards.

Up Next

North Carolina will remain in the Bay Area for the second leg of the West Coast ACC trip when the Heels take on Cal at 4 p.m ET on Saturday.

