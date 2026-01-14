UNC-Stanford Preview: First Leg of West Coast Trip

No. 14 North Carolina (14-2, 2-1 ACC) vs. Stanford (13-4, 2-2 ACC)

Stanford, Calif. — Maples Pavilion

Wednesday, Jan. 14 — 9 p.m.

ACC Network (Roxy Bernstein, Miles Simon)

Quotables

“There is no other road or route. This is who we have to be. We have to be a consistent, good defensive team. It just is what it is. There’s no way around it.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis after the win over Wake Forest

“I just hope (Ebuka Okorie) can stay consistent with his effort and doesn’t feel the pressure of having to go big for us to win. I mean, obviously, we need him to play well, and we need other guys to meet the moment as well and help offset some of the load.” – Stanford coach Kyle Smith during Monday’s ACC availability

Pregame Notes

UNC Holds off Late Drama for 500th Smith Center win: North Carolina survived a late scare after squandering a 15-point second-half lead to defeat Wake Forest, 87-84, on Saturday and earn its 500th victory in the Smith Center. Caleb Wilson got off to a hot start with 17 first-half points, but failed to get looks down the stretch, taking only one shot in the final 11 minutes to finish with 22 points.

Henri Veesar complemented his frontcourt partner with a UNC-high 25 points and nine rebounds, while Jarin Stevenson tallied four points on 1-of-6 shooting in his first start since Seth Trimble’s return, playing over Luka Bogavac in the first five.

With the win and no midweek game for the Tar Heels, they moved up three spots to No. 14 in the AP poll, but continue to fall in the predictive efficiency models such as KenPom (33) and Torvik (27). UNC’s weak non-conference schedule — ranked 186th in the country — is a contributing factor to the discrepancy between polls and models.

Looking at Stanford: Picked to finish second-to-last in the ACC preseason poll, the Cardinals have been one of the ACC’s biggest surprises midway through the season. Currently sitting at 72 in the NET, Stanford has tallied both resume-building wins and dismantling losses as it tries to earn its first bid to the NCAA tournament since 2014.

The Cardinals are 3-1 in Quad 1 games with wins over Saint Louis (78-77), No. 16 Louisville (80-76), and Virginia Tech (69-68), the lone loss coming at No. 23 Virginia (70-55) this past Saturday. Stanford also opened league play with perhaps the most eye-catching ACC box score this season, a 47-40 loss at Notre Dame, leading an SB Nation writer to describe the Cardinal’s offensive effort as, “Shooting like they were blindfolded.”

The abysmal offensive night was one of three bad losses Stanford has succumbed to this season. Home defeats to Seattle University 77-69 and UNLV (a Quad 4 opponent) 75-74 currently spoil the Quad 1 resume the Cardinals have earned.

Head coach Kyle Smith is in his second season leading Stanford after helping the Cardinals to a 21-14 record in his first, totaling the most wins in a season since 2014-2015. Smith has coached previously at Columbia, San Fransico and Washington State, where he earned his lone NCAA tournament victory in the 2024 season at Wazzu.

Star Freshman Okorie Motors Stanford Offense at All-ACC Level: Notching the most returning minutes of any roster in the ACC, Stanford built upon the foundation of its 21-win lineup from a year ago by adding breakout freshman Ebuka Okorie.

The 6-foot-2 guard has powered Stanford’s offense this season with his 22.1 points per game — the eighth-most in the country and the third most among freshmen. Okorie will also face UNC with a hot hand, as the freshman has scored 30 or more points in three of the last five games.

One of the reasons Okorie — and Stanford’s offense as a whole — has found success has been his ability to get to the free throw line. Shooting 31.1 percent from beyond the arc this season, Okorie often instead relies on his ability to drive rather than shoot from afar. The tendency has helped both the freshman individually and the Cardinals as a team, tally the most free throws in the ACC.

UNC’s challenge is to not allow yet another opposing guard from matching or exceeding his average scoring total this season — it’s happened nine times previously for the Tar Heels, according to Davis. Aside from the Cardinal’s best scorer, however, offensive production drops off. Only two other players, forward Chisom Okpara and guard Benny Gealer, routinely finish with double figure scouring.

Don’t expect a lot of steals in this game. The Cardinal’s offense ranks No. 2 in the country in allowed steal percentage, per KenPom, while UNC is No. 275 in getting steals. (Of note, ranked No. 1 in allowed steal percentage is UNC’s next opponent, Cal).

The Cardinal are in the national top 50 in getting steals. Yet, despite already facing a handful of teams with proven success in turning over opponents like Florida State, SMU and Georgetown, UNC has done well securing the ball. The Tar Heels are on pace for the lowest turnovers per game average in program history, even with guard play being the weak point in North Carolina’s recent outings.

Last Meeting: The Tar Heels hold a 13-1 record over the Cardinals all-time, but trail 1-0 in the two programs’ only ACC matchup. Last season, Jaylen Blakes’ basket with 1.5 seconds remaining lifted Stanford past UNC, 72-71, in the Smith Center and spoiled North Carolina’s unbeaten streak against Stanford.

Wednesday’s matchup is UNC’s first game at Stanford since 2017, where Joel Berry’s 29 points and Kenny Williams’ 20 combined for 49 points to propel the Tar Heels to a 96-72 victory. North Carolina is 3-0 at Stanford (2-0 in Maples Pavilion) and 16-9 all-time in the state of California.

Projected UNC Starters:

0 Kyan Evans (Jr., 6-2, 175) — 6.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 3.5 apg

7 Seth Trimble (Sr., 6-3, 200) — 15.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.7 apg

8 Caleb Wilson (Fr., 6-10, 215) — 19.5 ppg, 11 rpg, 2.7 apg

13 Henri Veesaar (Jr., 7-0, 225) — 16.9 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 2.1 apg

15 Jarin Stevenson (Jr., 6-10, 215) — 6.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.0 apg

Projected Stanford Starters:

1 Ebuka Okorie (Fr., 6-2, 185) — 22.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 31.1% 3pt

5 Benny Gealer (Sr., 6-1, 185) — 10.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.8 apg

10 Chisom Okpara (Sr., 6-8, 240) — 13.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.2 apg

11 Ryan Agarwal (Jr., 6-6, 205) — 6.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 38.3% 3pt

15 Oskar Giltay (Fr., 6-10, 235) — 4.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 61% FG

Top Stanford Reserves:

2 Donavin Young (So., 6-8, 220) — 2.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 42.9% 3pt

4 AJ Rohosy (Sr., 6-9, 230) — 7.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 33% FT

25 Jeremy Dent-Smith (Sr., 6-1, 20) — 6.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.9 apg

52 Aidan Cammann (So., 6-10, 230) — 5.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.2 apg

