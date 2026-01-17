UNC Suffers Second West Coast Loss, Falls 84-78 at Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. — North Carolina couldn’t overcome a 17-point deficit Saturday at Cal, falling 84-78 in Berkeley for their second consecutive loss.

Second Half Comeback Effort Falls Short

After being down by as many as 20 in the second half, North Carolina fought its way back, using a 20-5 run and forcing four Golden Bear turnovers to cut deficit to four. The Tar Heels held Cal to 30 points on 42% shooting in the second half, but went 3:56 without a field goal down the stretch, allowing the Golden Bears to escape with the six-point victory.

First Half of Horrors

More North Carolina defensive woes ran rampant in the first half, allowing Cal to shoot 19-of-34 from the field (55 percent), including 10-of-16 from three (63 percent), putting the Golden Bears ahead 17 at the break — North Carolina’s largest deficit of the season.

Across their last five games, Cal had been shooting 38.2 percent from the field, and 26.8 percent from three, before bucking both those trends in Saturday’s first half.

Last time out, the Golden Bears could only muster 56 points total against Duke, and were just two points short of that total at halftime against the Tar Heels.

Wilson and Veesaar Shine Again

Caleb Wilson led the way again for the Tar Heels, scoring 17 points, shooting 6-of-11 from the field while Henri Veesaar tallied another double-double, finishing with 14 points and 10 boards. For Cal, Virginia transfer Dai Dai Ames led the way with 21 points, shooting 8-for-11 from the field.

Up Next

North Carolina will return home to the Smith Center to host Notre Dame on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.