UNC Suspending Basketball Arena Discussions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina’s yearslong study and dialogue about the future of the Dean E. Smith Center will take even more time. The university announced on Sunday that the basketball arena outlook is now on hold due to the men’s basketball head coaching change.

“The University of North Carolina is suspending ongoing discussions about the future of the Smith Center in order to focus on identifying and selecting a new head men’s basketball coach,” UNC said in a statement. “Arena discussions will resume after the new coach has had time to acclimate to the program and focus on future needs.”

UNC officials had shared news privately in December with key stakeholders about their decision to build a new arena at Carolina North, which was officially unveiled in January as a 250-acre extension of campus that will provide a live-work-play-learn-research-study campus environment. Carolina North is located at the northwest corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Estes Drive, which is where Horace Williams Airport was located until closing in May 2018.

Significant pushback from stakeholders prompted school officials to acknowledge some communication breakdowns and open further discussions about the future of the 40-year-old facility that’s in need of significant repair. Earlier this month, UNC released key summary details from the arena study documents that provided a glimpse into the projected costs and revenues for all seven options under consideration. That list consists of new builds at the current site, Bowles Lot, Odum Village, Friday Center and Carolina North, in addition to Repair & Maintain and Renovate at the current site. While the Repair & Maintain option would cost roughly $150 million, an extensive renovation would cost nearly $600 million while the new builds would range between $700-$800 million.

University leadership shared six strategic priorities that would shape their decision-making process: (1) deliver the premier basketball-first collegiate arena; (2) preserve the legacy and tradition of Carolina basketball; (3) provide best-in-class student-athlete training facilities; (4) improve student seating for maximum in-game impact; (5) offer an elite fan experience; and (6) increase revenue opportunities to ensure competitive success and status as a top-tier program.

With the school’s decision to part ways with head coach Hubert Davis on Tuesday night after five years at the helm of the men’s basketball program, UNC’s decision to pause the arena discussion provides an opportunity for the next head coach – the 20th in program history – to settle into the position without the controversial decision being front and center.