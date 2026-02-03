UNC Goes Up Big on Syracuse, Survives Second Half Scare, 87-77

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — No. 14 North Carolina opened up a huge lead and then survived a second half scare on Monday night, taking down Syracuse 87-77 inside the Smith Center. The Tar Heels’ fourth-straight win improves their record to 18-4 (6-3 ACC).

Caleb Wilson had a team-high 22 points, while Henri Veesaar added a 17/11 double-double, and Jonathan Powell added 12 points off the UNC bench, hitting three threes. Donnie Freeman led the way for Syracuse, pouring in 23 points (18 in the first half) to go along with eight rebounds.

UNC Surges Into Second Half

After opening a 25-12 lead at the 8:41 mark of the first half, Syracuse hit its next seven field goal attempts to cut the UNC lead to 34-29 with 3:05 remaining.

From that point forward, it was all Tar Heels, as a 38-11 run across the next 13:09 of action put the boys in blue ahead by 32 at the 9:56 mark of the second half.

Tar Heels Avoid Near Disaster

Subsequently, the Orange responded with a 37-11 run of their own, making 13 of their next 14 field goals cutting the Tar Heel lead down to six with 42 seconds to go, turning what had been a sure blowout into an uncomfortable finish for the Smith Center faithful.

UNC Riding Four-Game Win Streak

After opening ACC play 2-3, the Tar Heels have now rattled off four consecutive ACC wins, moving up to a fifth-place tie in the conference. By taking down Syracuse, the Tar Heels successfully avoided the inevitable pre-Duke “trap” game on Monday, as the Tar Heels possessed a 1-5 record in their last six midweek games preceding the first UNC-Duke game of the season.

Up Next

North Carolina welcome No. 4 Duke into the Smith Center on Saturday for the first of the arch rival’s two matchups this season. Tipoff Saturday is set for 6:30 p.m.

