UNC-Syracuse Preview: Short Turnaround for Potential Trap Game

No. 16 North Carolina (17-4, 5-3 ACC) vs. Syracuse (13-9, 4-5 ACC)

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Smith Center

Monday, Jan. 2 — 7 p.m.

ESPN (Dave O’Brien, Jay Williams, Molly McGrath)

“I like the way that Luka’s playing, because he’s a very confident player. I think he’s getting better and better defensively, talking and understanding the concepts so much better now than at the beginning of the year, and he had another really good game” — Hubert Davis after UNC’s win over Georgia Tech on Saturday

“I thought we made quicker decisions, the pace, the cuts, I thought everything was really good today, and it was the first time we had moved like that in a while.” — head coach Adrian Autry after Syracuse’s win over Notre Dame on Saturday

Last Time Out: North Carolina took care of business against Georgia Tech with a 91-75 victory on the road in Atlanta. Caleb Wilson supplied 22 points, five rebounds and six assists in his second homecoming of the season, while Henri Veesaar added 20 points and 12 rebounds in a bounce-back performance for the Tar Heel center. UNC also dominated Georgia Tech in the turnover margin, 12-2, which helped North Carolina to 18 points off turnovers and 16 fastbreak points.

Three straight wins has moved UNC up to sixth place in the ACC standings, with a resume that has the Tar Heels at No. 25 in the NCAA’s NET rankings and No. 29 in KenPom.

Looking at Syracuse: The Orange sit at the bottom half of the conference with a 4-5 record, but have lost four of their last five games. In non-conference, Syracuse managed to knock off No. 13 Tennessee (62-60) to earn its only Quad 1 victory this season.

The Orange are 1-4 in Q1 games this season, losing to No. 3 Houston 78-74 in overtime, No. 15 Iowa State, 95-64, in a blowout, and Kansas, 71-60. The only Quad 1 matchup Syracuse has faced in ACC play has been N.C. State, with the Wolfpack winning 88-68 in Raleigh.

The Orange have also had their fair share of bad losses, including an 81-73 overtime defeat at Boston College and a 70-69 loss to Hofstra at home. Syracuse did get back on track on Saturday, however, with an 86-72 victory over Notre Dame to snap its four-game skid and record the Orange’s first win in over two and a half weeks.

Now in year three at the helm, Adrian Autry has led Syracuse basketball as head coach since Jim Boeheim’s retirement in March of 2023. A longtime assistant for the Orange dating back to 2011, Autry also played point guard at Syracuse from 1990-94. In his first season as head coach, Autry led the Orange to a 20-12 record, but is still in search of Syracuse’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021.

Freeman and Kingz Headline Annual Pre-Duke Trap Game: With UNC’s first matchup of the season against Duke slated for Saturday, Monday’s hosting of Syracuse presents the perfect conditions for a classic “trap game” for the Tar Heels. Since 2020, North Carolina has a 1-5 record in midweek games preceding the first UNC-Duke game of the season.

Under head coach Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels have lost three in a row of such games, including a 75-65 loss at Pittsburgh last season, a 74-73 loss at Georgia Tech in 2024 and another 65-64 loss to Pitt at home in 2023. UNC’s only win over the past six seasons was a 90-83 overtime thriller against Louisville on the road.

Though the temptation of looking ahead to welcome No. 4 Duke is already on the minds of players like Wilson after the Tech win, UNC’s recent history poses a threat to overlooking any ACC-caliber team in front of them.

For the Tar Heels to reverse the trend of falling into a trap game, they must limit Syracuse’s dynamic scorers in Donnie Freeman and Nate Kingz. Though Freeman leads the Orange in scoring with 18.2 points per game, the sophomore forward was removed from the starting lineup against Notre Dame on Saturday. Coming off the bench, Freeman played 22 minutes but was limited to a season-low four shots and recorded seven points — the only time he hasn’t finished in double figures this season.

Though Autry’s motives for this move is unclear, Kingz stepped up in Freeman’s absence from the starting lineup and scored a season-high 28 points to lead the ‘Cuse. Kingz is likely Syracuse’s most volatile scorer due to his high-volume 3-point shooting. Kingz leads the Orange in shot attempts from beyond the arc at a 36.8 clip — Syracuse is third worst in the ACC in 3-point percentage (33.7%) — taking over five attempts per game.

On the other hand, Freeman is a rare 3-point taker with only 46 attempts on the season, but instead hounds points in the paint with post-ups and finding open space to collect dump-off passes under the rim.

Defensively, Autry has ceased Syracuse’s infamous zone defense since Boheim’s retirement. Playing almost exclusively man-on-man, Syracuse’s defense averages allowing exactly 70 points per game and has only allowed a team to score more than 90 points once, in its loss to No. 15 Iowa State.

And despite not being one of the tallest teams in the league, Syracuse also leads the ACC in blocks per game with six. William Kyle III, a 6-foot-9 forward, leads the Orange in the swat department, with 2.7 blocks per game, and has recorded four or more blocked shots in five games this season.

With North Carolina averaging the most points per game (85.5) in conference play this season, an intriguing schematic decision to watch is if Syracuse continues the trend of opposing teams doubling Wilson in the post or if the Orange trusts their bigs enough to protect the rim against the Tar Heel freshman and prevent his recent passing success.

Last Meeting: The Tar Heels are 18-7 all-time against the Orange and 14-4 since Syracuse joined the ACC in 2013. UNC also holds a 7-0 record against the Orange in the Smith Center.

Last season, North Carolina defeated Syracuse 88-82 in the JMA Wireless Dome behind 13 made threes from the Tar Heels and a UNC-high 23 points from Ian Jackson, who was responsible for making five of the 3-pointers.

Projected UNC Starters:

3 Derek Dixon (Fr., 6-5, 200) — 5.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 40.9% 3pt

4 Jaydon Young (Jr., 6-4, 200) — 2.1 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.3 apg, 33.3% 3pt

7 Seth Trimble (Sr., 6-3, 200) — 14.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.9 apg

8 Caleb Wilson (Fr., 6-10, 215) — 20 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.9 apg

13 Henri Veesaar (Jr., 7-0, 225) — 16.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 45.8% 3pt

Projected Syracuse Starters:

1 Donnie Freeman (So., 6-9, 205) — 18.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.4 apg

2 JJ Starling (Sr., 6-4, 206) — 12 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.5 apg, 52.1% FT

4 Nate Kingz (Sr., 6-5, 190) — 11 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 36.8% 3pt

11 Naithan George (Jr., 6-3, 185) — 9.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 5.5 apg, 3 tpg

42 William Kyle (Sr., 6-9, 230) — 9.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.7 bpg

Top Syracuse Reserves

0 Sadiq White Jr. (Fr., 6-9, 195) — 6.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 52.3% FT

5 Tyler Betsey (So., 6-8, 225) — 7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 40.9% 3pt

7 Kiyan Anthony (Fr., 6-5, 185) — 8.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 24.6% 3pt

