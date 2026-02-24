UNC Hangs On Late, Takes Down No. 24 Louisville 77-74

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina survived a second half surge from No. 24 Louisville Monday night, securing a 77-74 victory over the Cardinals.

The win is UNC’s fifth ranked-win of the season, boosting the Tar Heels’ record to 22-6, and 10-5 in the ACC.

Tar Heels Survive Late Surge

After North Carolina led by as many as 16 points at the 13:38 mark, Ryan Conwell’s free throws with 51 seconds remaining cut the Tar Heel lead to 74-71, capping off a 31-18 Louisville run. 35 seconds later, Mikel Brown Jr.’s missed layup and two Seth Trimble free throws helped the Tar Heels escape with the near victory. Over the final 13:38, the Cardinals outscored UNC 34-21.

Career Night For Seth Trimble

After going scoreless in the first half at Syracuse and totaling four points at NC State, Seth Trimble has scored 43 points in his last three halves of basketball. UNC’s senior captain led the way offensively Monday night with a game-high and career-high 30 points, shooting 11-for-16 from the field.

Free Throw Woes Continue

What could have been a much more comfortable win came down to the wire Monday night, as UNC’s recent free throw struggles nearly proved fatal. After going 15-of-28 (53.8 percent) from the charity stripe at Syracuse Saturday, the free throw line continued to haunt the Tar Heels on Monday, as the Tar Heels shot 9-for-19 (47.4 percent) from the line. Going into Monday, North Carolina was shooting 68.6 percent from the free throw line — 308th nationally.

Up Next

The Tar Heels will stay home this weekend to host Virginia Tech (18-10, 7-8 ACC) Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.