Coby White Returning to Tar Heel State, Traded to Charlotte Hornets
Coby White is returning to his home state. The former North Carolina hoops standout, and Goldsboro, N.C. native, was traded on Wednesday to the Charlotte Hornets after six-plus seasons with the Chicago Bulls.
In his one season at UNC, White averaged 16.1 points. 4.1 assists and set the program record for three-pointers made by a freshman. He helped lead the Tar Heels to a 29-7 record, tying for first place in the ACC (16-2), and earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
White was the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Bulls.
