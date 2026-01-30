Hubert Davis: Defensive Rebounding Issues 'Not Sustainable'

Now five years deep into Hubert Davis’s coaching tenure, there are certain elements of his preferred style of play that have become obvious in their consistency. His Tar Heel teams don’t force many turnovers, nor do they commit many turnovers. Davis utilizes more set plays than his predecessor, and although he plays a similar man-to-man defense, its more conservative in its approach.

He also stresses defensive rebounding as a key component in finishing possessions. The stats speak for themselves. In Davis’s first three seasons at the helm, UNC ranked 12th nationally or better in defensive rebounding percentage. Last season, the Tar Heels fell to 49th nationally due to a lack of interior size and length, which spurred a stated offseason mission to rebuild the roster with positional length.

UNC accomplished that recruiting objective and now boasts arguably the most talented frontcourt in the country, with likely NBA Draft first-rounders in Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar. The Tar Heels rank third nationally in average height, according to KenPom.com, which raises one of the more peculiar questions surrounding this Carolina bunch. Why does UNC rank 67th nationally and eighth in ACC play in defensive rebounding percentage at 71.1%?

The Tar Heels have been hard at work during their final bye week in preparation for Georgia Tech on Saturday (2 p.m./ACCN). Defensive rebounding has been a main focus.

“Last two games, teams have gotten 34 offensive rebounds against us,” Davis said on Friday. “We’ve been able to [withstand] that in getting wins, because they haven’t been able to convert on it. We’ve taken care of the basketball and we’ve shot the ball really well, and that’s not sustainable. So limiting teams to one shot every possession and being able to finish that possession with a box out rebound is going to be huge on Saturday.”

Wilson is averaging 10.1 rebounds per game, while Vesaar is averaging 8.8. They’ve combined for 21 double-digit rebounding games and account for 47.4% of UNC’s defensive boards. Senior guard Seth Trimble is next in line with 4.1 rebounds per game, followed by Jarin Stevenson’s 3.6 rebounds per game. No one else is averaging more than 2.8.

“Everybody get involved,” Davis said when asked if there was a common theme in the defensive rebounding issue. “One of the things in the past I used to say is, ‘This isn’t a Armando Bacot rebounding game, this is a UNC rebounding game.’ And it’s not a Caleb and Henri rebounding game. It’s all UNC players have to be on board and on deck. There have been times where our anticipation and our eagerness to get to the offensive end before the ball has been secured has been a problem for us.”

There were two statistics lost in the aftermath of UNC’s dramatic comeback at Virginia last weekend. The first was that Wilson and Veesaar combined for a total of five rebounds, marking season-lows both as individuals and a pairing. The second was that Carolina’s backcourt combined for 19 rebounds, which set a season high. Jonathan Powell pulled down a team-best seven rebounds and Trimble grabbed five boards.

“I didn’t anticipate Caleb and Henry being out rebounded by those two, but if those guys do the same thing, and then we can bring others along, like Jonathan and Seth, now that’s what I’m talking about,” Davis said. “Just a collective rebounding to be able to secure the ball and be able to rebound, so we can transition to the offensive end.”

There’s been an uptick in 3-point attempts in recent years – 50.4% of UNC’s opponents’ field goal attempts this season have been from beyond the arc – which has added a dimension to defensive rebounding.

“Actually, I think it puts wing players in the mix even more,” Davis said. “I always say long shots, long rebounds, and so those balls that are around the free throw line area have to be secured. And one of the things consistently that I’ve said is when the ball is up in the air, it’s on the ground, it has to be 100% all UNC and it takes everybody on board. It just can’t be one or two guys.”

Georgia Tech (11-10, 2-6 ACC) has struggled on the offensive glass in ACC play, ranking 12th in securing 28.4% of its misses. It’s a pivotal opportunity for UNC to showcase improvement on the defensive boards before a difficult stretch that includes four of the league’s top offensive rebounding teams.