UNC To Face Indiana In Preseason Exhibition

North Carolina will travel to Indianapolis for a preseason exhibition matchup against Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Oct. 18, the two programs announced Monday.

Tip time and television information will be announced at a later date.

The exhibition will mark the first meeting between the Tar Heels and Hoosiers since Nov. 30, 2022, when Indiana earned a 77-65 victory in Assembly Hall. The two programs have met 16 times, with the Hoosiers holding a 10-6 edge in the all-time series.

North Carolina (6) and Indiana (5) are two of the six programs in Division I men’s basketball to claim at least five national titles. Both programs rank inside the top-10 in championship game appearances, Final Four appearances, NCAA Tournament appearances, and March Madness victories.

October’s exhibition matchup continues North Carolina’s recent trend of high-profile preseason tests. The Tar Heels defeated Memphis, 84-76, in the St. Jude Tip-Off Classic on Oct. 15, 2024, before falling to BYU, 78-76, on Oct. 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City.

The exhibition will serve as a high profile tune-up 15 days before North Carolina opens the regular season against Western Carolina on Nov. 2 in Chapel Hill.

Tickets for the matchup will be available through the Gainbridge Fieldhouse beginning Thursday, June 18.

The schedule for UNC coach Michael Malone’s debut season in Chapel Hill is nearly complete. The following are the finalized non-conference opponents.

Vs. Western Carolina: Nov. 2

Vs. Wofford: Nov. 6

Vs. Wyoming: Nov. 10

Vs. Georgia: Nov. 13

Vs. Marshall: Nov. 20

Nov. 27 – West Virginia (at Charlotte) – in discussions

Vs. Arkansas: Dec. 1 (ACC-SEC Challenge)

Vs. Butler: Dec. 6

@ Georgetown: Dec. 12

Vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden): Dec. 19

Vs. The Citadel: Dec. 21

As part of the ACC’s 18-game conference schedule model, the Tar Heels will take on seven teams exclusively in Chapel Hill, another seven exclusively on the road, and will match up with Duke and Louisville both at home and away from the Smith Center.

The seven teams the Tar Heels are slated to play only in Chapel Hill include Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, SMU, Stanford, and Virginia.

On the road, UNC will play Boston College, Florida State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.