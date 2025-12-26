UNC Transfer Portal Tracker (Updated Dec. 26)

The Transfer Portal doesn’t officially open until Jan. 2, but player announcements are well underway.

Below is a running list of UNC players who have either declared their plans to enter, or have been confirmed by Inside Carolina and On3:

North Carolina finished its debut season under Bill Belichick with a 4-8 record, and now has begun its offseason rebuild for 2026.

“December, we’re not allowed to go anywhere (due to NCAA rules) so we have to stay in. So we’ll work mostly on our team,” UNC general manager Mike Lombardi said recently. “We’ll have conversations with every single player on our roster, telling them about their future.

“Every player wants to know, ‘hey, what’s my revenue share? What am I going to get this year? And if I don’t like the number, then maybe I’m going to go in the portal, or whatever I’m going to do.’ So I think that’s the conversation you have to have with everybody, and Coach Belichick I will have them with every player on the team.”