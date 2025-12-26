Skip to main content
North Carolina
UNC Transfer Portal Tracker (Updated Dec. 26)

DonCallahanby: Don Callahan14 hours agoDonCallahanIC

The Transfer Portal doesn’t officially open until Jan. 2, but player announcements are well underway.

Below is a running list of UNC players who have either declared their plans to enter, or have been confirmed by Inside Carolina and On3:

  1. WR Aziah Johnson (Sept. 16)
    Appeared in one game, and had one catch, before leaving team mid-season
  2. OL Trevyon Green (Sept. 22)
    Backup after starting in 2024, appeared in two games before stepping away
  3. WR Paul Billups (Sept. 23)
    Left team after not appearing in first four games
  4. TE Yasir Smith (Oct. 21)
    True freshman did not log a snap
  5. OL William Boone (Oct. 21)
    Started first three games, exiting the third with an injury, left team a month later
  6. WR Chris Culliver (Nov. 30)
    Started four games, recording five catches and one TD. Did not appear in final six games
  7. WR Jason Robinson (Nov. 30)
    Appeared in one game, playing two snaps
  8. LB Khmori House (Dec. 4)
    Team’s leading tackler (78), named All-ACC Honorable Mention
  9. DB Ty White (Dec. 4)
    Had three tackles, appeared in four games
  10. OL Jani Norwood (Dec. 4)
    Appeared in one game
  11. WR Javarius Green (Dec. 5)
    Recorded 13 catches for 150 yards
  12. DB Khalil Conley (Dec. 5)
    Had two tackles, appeared in nine games
  13. QB Max Johnson (Dec. 5)
    Passed for 437 yards and two TDs across four games, going 54-for-87
  14. OL Miles McVay (Dec. 5)
    Logged 164 snaps in eight games, most of which came in second half of season
  15. RB Davion Gause (Dec. 5)
    Had 274 yards rushing (4.2 YAC) with three TDs, plus 16 receptions for 132 yards with two TDs
  16. TE Jake Johnson (Dec. 8)
    Led tight end room with 16 catches for 149 yards and one TD
  17. WR Kenedy Uzoma (Dec. 13)
    True freshman did not log a snap
  18. DB Malcolm Ziglar (Dec. 15)
    Posted five tackles, one INT. Mostly played special teams
  19. LB Tyler Thompson (Dec. 17)
    Posted 26 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles
  20. DL Devin Ancrum (Dec. 19)
    Freshman played 22 snaps in two games and logged a quarterback hurry
  21. WR Alex Taylor (Dec. 21)
    Had three catches for 27 yards across six games
  22. QB Bryce Baker (Dec. 22)
    Four-star recruit from the Mack Brown era, received no snaps in 2025
  23. LB Chinedu Onyeagoro (Dec. 23)
    True freshman did not log a snap
  24. DL Kamarion Thomas (Dec. 26)
    True freshman did not log a snap

North Carolina finished its debut season under Bill Belichick with a 4-8 record, and now has begun its offseason rebuild for 2026.

“December, we’re not allowed to go anywhere (due to NCAA rules) so we have to stay in. So we’ll work mostly on our team,” UNC general manager Mike Lombardi said recently. “We’ll have conversations with every single player on our roster, telling them about their future.

“Every player wants to know, ‘hey, what’s my revenue share? What am I going to get this year? And if I don’t like the number, then maybe I’m going to go in the portal, or whatever I’m going to do.’ So I think that’s the conversation you have to have with everybody, and Coach Belichick I will have them with every player on the team.”