UNC Transfer Portal Tracker (Updated Dec. 26)
The Transfer Portal doesn’t officially open until Jan. 2, but player announcements are well underway.
Below is a running list of UNC players who have either declared their plans to enter, or have been confirmed by Inside Carolina and On3:
- WR Aziah Johnson (Sept. 16)
Appeared in one game, and had one catch, before leaving team mid-season
- OL Trevyon Green (Sept. 22)
Backup after starting in 2024, appeared in two games before stepping away
- WR Paul Billups (Sept. 23)
Left team after not appearing in first four games
- TE Yasir Smith (Oct. 21)
True freshman did not log a snap
- OL William Boone (Oct. 21)
Started first three games, exiting the third with an injury, left team a month later
- WR Chris Culliver (Nov. 30)
Started four games, recording five catches and one TD. Did not appear in final six games
- WR Jason Robinson (Nov. 30)
Appeared in one game, playing two snaps
- LB Khmori House (Dec. 4)
Team’s leading tackler (78), named All-ACC Honorable Mention
- DB Ty White (Dec. 4)
Had three tackles, appeared in four games
- OL Jani Norwood (Dec. 4)
Appeared in one game
- WR Javarius Green (Dec. 5)
Recorded 13 catches for 150 yards
- DB Khalil Conley (Dec. 5)
Had two tackles, appeared in nine games
- QB Max Johnson (Dec. 5)
Passed for 437 yards and two TDs across four games, going 54-for-87
- OL Miles McVay (Dec. 5)
Logged 164 snaps in eight games, most of which came in second half of season
- RB Davion Gause (Dec. 5)
Had 274 yards rushing (4.2 YAC) with three TDs, plus 16 receptions for 132 yards with two TDs
- TE Jake Johnson (Dec. 8)
Led tight end room with 16 catches for 149 yards and one TD
- WR Kenedy Uzoma (Dec. 13)
True freshman did not log a snap
- DB Malcolm Ziglar (Dec. 15)
Posted five tackles, one INT. Mostly played special teams
- LB Tyler Thompson (Dec. 17)
Posted 26 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles
- DL Devin Ancrum (Dec. 19)
Freshman played 22 snaps in two games and logged a quarterback hurry
- WR Alex Taylor (Dec. 21)
Had three catches for 27 yards across six games
- QB Bryce Baker (Dec. 22)
Four-star recruit from the Mack Brown era, received no snaps in 2025
- LB Chinedu Onyeagoro (Dec. 23)
True freshman did not log a snap
- DL Kamarion Thomas (Dec. 26)
True freshman did not log a snap
North Carolina finished its debut season under Bill Belichick with a 4-8 record, and now has begun its offseason rebuild for 2026.
“December, we’re not allowed to go anywhere (due to NCAA rules) so we have to stay in. So we’ll work mostly on our team,” UNC general manager Mike Lombardi said recently. “We’ll have conversations with every single player on our roster, telling them about their future.
“Every player wants to know, ‘hey, what’s my revenue share? What am I going to get this year? And if I don’t like the number, then maybe I’m going to go in the portal, or whatever I’m going to do.’ So I think that’s the conversation you have to have with everybody, and Coach Belichick I will have them with every player on the team.”