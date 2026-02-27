UNC-Virginia Tech Preview: Tar Heels Welcome Hokies for Penultimate Home Game

No. 18 North Carolina (22-6, 10-5 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (18-10, 7-8 ACC)

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Smith Center

Saturday, Feb. 28 — 8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 (Wes Durham and Dennis Scott)

Quotables

“I have to do a better job. I feel like coming back from the little injury, I haven’t been myself. So I’ve got to work on (rebounding) and get back to where I was before, helping the team out there, being able to win the rebounding battle.” — Henri Veesaar after Monday’s win over Louisville, where he finished with two rebounds.

“We’re coming down the stretch, and we’ve got a lot on the line… Now, three left. We got our bye week, we go to Chapel Hill and we’re going to play really hard and find a way to compete, hang in there and hopefully win.” — Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young after Saturday’s win against Wake Forest.

Pregame Notes

Trimble’s Career-High Night Notches Another Ranked Win for UNC: North Carolina tallied its third win in four games without Caleb Wilson in the lineup, defeating No. 24 Louisville, 77-74 on Monday night in the Smith Center.

Seth Trimble’s career-high, 30-point performance led UNC to victory, backed by a strong defensive performance that held a dangerous Cardinal 3-point shooting team to 35.9 percent (14-for-39) from deep. The Tar Heels shot 53.6 percent (30-for-56) from the floor, including a first half where they started 17-for-28 (61%) and erased an early double-figure deficit.

Despite picking up its fifth ranked win of the season, North Carolina saw no major movement in the metrics, ranking No. 28 in KenPom and No. 27 in the NET. UNC is in a three-way tie with N.C. State and Clemson for the No. 4 seed in the ACC tournament, but one game back from Miami, which is third in the conference standings.

Looking at Virginia Tech: The Hokies are 11th in the ACC standings with a 7-8 record in league play, and have lost four of their last six games. However, Tech began its season well, with an 11-2 non-conference record, its only blemishes being a pair of Quad 1 losses to VCU (86-68) and Saint Mary’s (77-66) in back-to-back games.

To open ACC play, Virginia Tech also defeated in-state rival, No. 21 Virginia, 95-85, in triple overtime. From then on, the Hokies have endured ups and downs through conference play, with their only other Quad 1 win on the season at No. 20 Clemson (76-66). Va. Tech has also dropped a Quad 2 result at home to Stanford (69-68) and a blowout home defeat to Florida State, 92-69, that currently stands as a Quad 3 result.

The Hokies are led by head coach Mike Young, who is in his seventh year as head coach. Young has a 123-95 record all-time with Virginia Tech, including a season-best 23-13 record in 2022, where Young led Tech to an ACC Tournament Championship. Prior to his time with the Hokies, Young spent 17 seasons as the head coach of Wofford.

Underrated Hokies Bring Strong Perimeter Defense and Balanced Scoring to Chapel Hill: Ranked No. 58 in KenPom, Virginia Tech is the third-best team North Carolina has welcomed to the Smith Center during conference play this season, and shows how the Hokies may be better than their record portrays.

Tech has played excellent perimeter defense this season, holding teams to an average of 30.2 percent from beyond the arc — a mark that is second-best in the ACC and top-20 nationally. The flipside to that success, however, is the number of points the Hokies give up below the 3-point line.

Virginia Tech allows opposing teams to shoot 53.7 percent from two — a large majority of shots from in the paint — thanks to poor rim defense. In conference play, the Hokies have averaged the fewest number of blocked shots per game (2.33), making them particularly susceptible to inside scoring.

They do play defense without fouling, though, with a top-25 rate nationally in opponent field goal to free throw attempts. This means for a UNC team that has struggled recently from the charity stripe, making the most of likely fewer chances at the line will be important.

Though Tech is less impressive on the offensive end, all five of its starters average double-figure scoring for a balanced attack. Amani Hansberry leads the charge at 14.7 per game, but the junior is more of a consistent scorer who has not tallied more than 22 points in a game this season. On the other hand, freshman Neoklis Avdalas averages 12.1 points for the Hokies, but has caught fire for 30-plus points on two occasions this season.

Va. Tech is also a patient team on offense, waiting for quality shots late in the possessions rather than taking the first good look it gets. This has led to a relatively slow pace of play for the Hokies, with their average offensive possession in ACC play lasting 18.6 seconds, ranking 16th in the conference.

As the penultimate matchup in the Smith Center this season, Virginia Tech offers a formidable opponent for the Tar Heels, who, if UNC isn’t focused, could spoil remaining chances for a double-bye in the ACC tournament and a perfect home record this season.

Series History: North Carolina is 74-17 all-time against Virginia Tech, including 21-7 since the Hokies joined the ACC in 2004. UNC is 34-6 against Tech in Chapel Hill, and 9-1 in the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels routed the Hokies in their only meeting last season, winning 91-59 in Blacksburg, Va., when North Carolina shot 58.9 percent from the floor and buried 15 threes.

Projected UNC Starters:

3 Derek Dixon (Fr., 6-5, 200) — 5.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.6 apg

7 Seth Trimble (Sr., 6-3, 200) — 14.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.4 apg

44 Luka Bogavac (Jr., 6-6, 215) — 10 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.3 apg

15 Jarin Stevenson (Jr., 6-10, 215) — 7.9 ppg, 4 rpg, 29.7% 3pt

13 Henri Veesaar (Jr., 7-0, 225) — 16.3 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 43.1% 3pt

Top Tar Heel Reserves:

0 Kyan Evans (Jr., 6-2, 175) — 4.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 2.8 apg

1 Zayden High (So., 6-10, 230) — 3.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg

4 Jaydon Young (Jr., 6-4, 200) — 2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

11 Jonathan Powell (So., 6-6, 190) — 4.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 36.8% 3pt

Projected VaTech Starters:

3 Ben Hammond (So., 5-11, 170) — 12.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 43% 3pt

0 Jailen Bedford (Sr., 6-4, 190) — 11.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.2 apg

17 Neoklis Avdalas (Fr., 6-9, 215) — 12.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.9 apg

1 Tobi Lawal (Sr., 6-8, 215) — 11.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.3 bpg

13 Amani Hansberry (Jr., 6-8, 240) — 14.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.5 apg

Top Hokie Reserves:

2 Jaden Schutt (Jr., 6-5, 200) — 7.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 40.4% 3pt

32 Christian Gurdak (Fr., 6-10, 260) — 5.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 64.1% FG

77 Antonio Dorn (Fr., 7-0, 230) — 2.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 53.8% FT

Questionable – 10 Tyler Johnson (So., 6-5, 210) — 9.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 41.7% 3pt

