UNC's Caleb Wilson Named 2nd Team All-American, Will Have Jersey Honored in Smith Center

Caleb Wilson won’t be able to help UNC in its pursuit of raising another Final Four or NCAA championship banner over the next few weeks. His jersey, however, will forever hang in the Smith Center.

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On Tuesday Wilson was named a 2nd team All-American by the Associated Press, helping him meet one of UNC’s honored jersey criteria. Wilson is expected to enter the NBA Draft in June, making him UNC’s first one-and-done freshman to have a jersey honored.

Wilson led UNC with 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, and set UNC freshman records by scoring in double figures in all 24 games to begin his career, with 17 20-point games. At the time of his original injury, Wilson ranked eighth in KenPom.com‘s National Player of the Year rankings. He ranked among the top five in the ACC in scoring, rebounding, field goal shooting (.578) and double-doubles (11) and led the nation with 66 dunks.

Wilson committed to UNC on Jan. 24, 2025 during the final season of TNT’s famed “Inside the NBA” studio show with Ernie Johnson, former UNC All-American Kenny Smith, and basketball Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kentucky and Ohio State, as well as a host of other high-major and blueblood offers.

“I just looked at who the coach was, I was able to build a good relationship with him, looking at the roster and also just seeing how much the coach believed in me over the time he knew me,” Wilson said on the show.

“From a basketball standpoint, I think you guys know he’s just uber-talented,” UNC head coach Hubert Davis said. “As much as I can talk about how impressed I am of him on the court, I’m even more impressed of him as a kid and a teammate. Everything that he talks about is never about him. And I mean that, like everything that he talks about is about the team, and it’s about North Carolina, everything.

“For someone highly ranked coming in here to not only talk about it, but only really be concerned about the welfare and the benefit of the team, is something that is rare, and it’s something that I really enjoy and love being around every day.”