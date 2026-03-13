UNC's Late Rally Comes Up Short vs. Clemson, 80-79, in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s late-game rally fell one basket short Thursday night in Charlotte, as the Tar Heels fell to fifth-seeded Clemson in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, 80-79.

The loss drops North Carolina to 25-7 on the season, and the Tar Heels have dropped back-to-back games for the first time since their January trip to California entering the NCAA Tournament.

Tar Heels Late Rally Falls Short

After trailing by as many as 18 in the second half, UNC closed the game on a 21-6 run, capped by Derek Dixon’s three-pointer with just under three seconds to play, cut the Clemson lead to 80-79. Nick Davidson’s missed free throw with 2.7 to play gave UNC a chance to win it, but Jarin Stevenson’s full court heave fell short, sealing the Tar Heels’ early exit in Charlotte.

UNC scored 30 points over the final eight and a half minutes after totaling 31 in the first half.

Clemson Offense Cruises

After struggling against North Carolina’s defense nine days ago in Chapel Hill, the ACC’s 12th most efficient offense attacked the Tar Heel defense with little resistance on Thursday night.

The Tigers finished Thursday night shooting 27-of-55 from the field (49.1 percent), and 9-for-19 from three (47.4 percent). Last Tuesday in Chapel Hill, the Tigers went 26-of–60 from the field (43.3 percent), including 7-for-20 from beyond the arc (35 percent). Dylan Hunter led the way for the Tigers offensively, finishing with 14 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

Henri Veesaar’s Career-Best

Henri Veesaar turned in a gargantuan performance Thursday night, finishing with a season- and career-highs with both 28 points and 17 rebounds, his first double-double since UNC’s win over Duke on Feb. 7, when he finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Veesaar shot 10-of-16 from the field and hit three three-pointers, including two amid the late comeback.

Up Next

It’s NCAA Tournament time for the Tar Heels, who will wait until 6 p.m. Sunday to find out their seeding.