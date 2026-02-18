Undermanned Tar Heels Overwhelmed In Raleigh, 82-58

RALEIGH, N.C. — No. 16 North Carolina fell in Raleigh on Tuesday night to NC State 82-58. The loss drops UNC to 20-6 on the season, and 8-5 in the ACC. The loss is UNC’s first double-digit defeat to the Wolfpack since 2015, and largest loss to NC State since 1962.

Second Game Without Stars

For the second game in a row, the Tar Heels found themselves without their superstar frontcourt tandem of Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson. After being deemed questionable on Monday, Veesaar was ruled out two hours before tip-off, marking his second consecutive absence, dealing with what a team spokesman has described as a lower-extremity issue. Wilson remains out indefinitely, nursing a fractured left hand sustained in the Feb. 10 loss to Miami.

Shooting Struggles Dig First Half Hole

In the absence of their two leading scorers, the Tar Heels struggled to get anything going on the offensive end. North Carolina totaled 26 points in the first half, matching their lowest output for a half this season, shooting 8-of-32 (25 percent) from the floor in the opening 20 minutes. UNC’s first half struggles found the Tar Heels down 16 at the break, their largest halftime deficit since their loss to Cal in January.

Trouble From Three-Point Land

Without Wilson and Veesaar, the Tar Heel offense resorted to a three-point heavy approach offensively, and not an effective one. UNC shot 5-for-33 on threes for the game, including 1-of-16 in the first half. Entering Tuesday night, North Carolina had been shooting 35.4 percent from beyond the arc in conference play, but went brutally cold on Tuesday, shooting 15.2 percent, their lowest shooting mark of the season. North Carolina’s 58 points matched its lowest output of the season, dating back to the loss to Michigan State on Thanksgiving.

Up Next

UNC heads to New York for a Saturday afternoon matchup with Syracuse (15-12, 6-8 ACC). Tipoff from the JMA Wireless Dome is set for 1 p.m.

