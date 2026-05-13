The Value of Deon Thompson - Today's Take

Former Tar Heel national champion Deon Thompson is back in the Smith Center. Thompson, a member of the 2009 championship team, is set to become a graduate assistant for Michael Malone and the UNC coaching staff, bringing experience from a long playing career overseas and another tie to the Carolina Family as the program transitions into the Malone era.

Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes on what Thompson will bring to the basketball program and the value of his experience both as a Carolina player and as a professional.

“Deon Thompson was one of the most skilled big men that I’ve covered, and I know the game these days is making sure you get your four and fives that can step out beyond the arc and knock down threes. Of course, that wasn’t Deon’s game at the time, but what he could do in terms of moves, and an understanding of the game with a basketball IQ – it was at a different level. It’s one of the reasons that he paired so well with Tyler Hansbrough. Hansbrough was skilled, but he really had that physical aspect, that bull in a china shop mentality, whereas Deon was a different type of player, and they complemented each other very well.

“So from the technical side, he’s going to be able to impart of a lot of wisdom. With this staff, you have Sean May, who was a 2005 national champion as a big man, and now you’re going to have Deon Thompson as a GA who was a 2009 national champion as a big man. That’s a wealth of knowledge and how to perform well at the college level, and then as a professional player. That is very helpful.

“And Deon has played so much basketball that just the nuances of the game, he can share a lot in that regard. I think he can shine some light on what’s important, what’s important to focus on, in the game. But more than anything, just being able to be that type of mentor for these kids. I’m sure there are limitations on what he can do as a GA, but off the court, the relationships, reflecting on his time at Carolina, what it takes to get to the next level and how to build a solid base for the team he can pass along.

“Then its the North Carolina lineage and understanding why UNC is such a special place and why it’s so important to so many. I think that pays dividends, not just in the moment, but down the road for these players as well.”