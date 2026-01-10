Veteran Linebacker Derek McDonald Transferring to UNC

Syracuse linebacker Derek McDonald has decided to transfer to North Carolina, his agent confirmed to On3 on Saturday. The 6-4, 230-pound redshirt senior will bring a veteran presence to a young linebacker room, as he spends his sixth year of college football in Chapel Hill.

McDonald suffered a season-ending hip injury after three games this season at Syracuse in which he played 90 snaps. His college career totals to date are 173 tackles in 1,469 snaps across the last five seasons. The Atlanta, Ga. native has family ties to the Tar Heels — his mother ran track at UNC, according to his Syracuse bio.

The three main rotation players for the Tar Heels at linebacker last season will not return, as Andrew Simpson and Mikai Gbayor graduated, and Khmori House entered the transfer portal. The trio accounted for 177 tackles for UNC in 2025 and comprised 93% of the total snaps by all linebackers.

UNC Transfer Portal Commitments

“This year we have a better understanding of what’s in the portal — what could be in the portal — what kind of players we want from the portal that fit what we have to do here at North Carolina,” UNC general manager Michael Lombardi said after the season. “And so we have to be ready to be able to fill the spots that we have to, and that’s why it’s really important to have a grading system, to have a personnel department so that we can sit there and honestly say … we need to get a better player.”