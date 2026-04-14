What the Hires Mean - Today's Take

Inside Carolina senior writer Greg Barnes explains how Michael Malone’s staff hires reflect the new head coach’s approach and attitude as he begins to put his stamp on the program. Malone has thus far added Chuck Martin from Arkansas and Kim English from Providence.

“These hires tell me loud and clear that Michael Malone has stepped into this job wide eyed, without much ego, because it would be very easy for a NBA champion who’s had a lot of success at the NBA level to come to college and assume that he’s got it all figured out, and not put too much emphasis on who he’s got around him. One of the big criticisms that we’ve had for a long time about Hubert Davis’ approach was that in his opening press conference, he said you had to be a Carolina guy to coach here. That dramatically limits the pool of assistant coaches when you set those parameters to the point where it’s potentially harmful for the program.

“If you have somebody that’s a good coach that understands what Carolina is about and can relay that to recruits and agents, clearly that’s beneficial. Do you need five of those guys on staff with no outside perspective? I don’t think that works. That’s one of the reasons that Carolina has a new coach in place. So Malone has Pat Sullivan and Sean May, who understand what Carolina is about. They have ties to the Carolina basketball family. They serve as a bridge, which is a very important role.

“But now you’ve also got somebody like Chuck Martin, who has coached with John Calipari at three different stops, that’s a critical add. And then Kim English is 37 but he’s already been a head coach at a major conference program in Providence. He also led George Mason, and before that he was at Tennessee with Rick Barnes, who of course is a great coach.

“So for English, working alongside somebody like Malone, will pay vast dividends for English and vice versa. Malone having somebody who has been a head coach at the major conference level, to shine some new perspective on what it takes beyond just the X’s and O’s — talking with university leaders, academic figures, boosters and booster clubs, etc. — all that’s very important.

“There are still moves to be made, but what we’ve seen thus far have set up Michael Malone for success, and that that speaks to his willingness to come in without a chip on his shoulder.”